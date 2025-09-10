Bitcoin Belongs In An 'Ideal' Portfolio, Says BlackRock Executive, But Thinks A 5% Allocation Is High

Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income at BlackRock, said Tuesday that an “ideal” investment portfolio should have exposure to hard assets such as gold and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Bitcoin A Hedge Against Fiat Depreciation?

During an interview with CNBC, Rieder said that gold, Bitcoin and assets that provide a “ballast” against potential currency depreciation should be on investors’ radar.

When asked about the percentage of Bitcoin allocation in a portfolio, Rieder said that 5% seems “high” to him.

Is 5% Bitcoin Allocation Too High?

Rieder, who also heads BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, said that they have an exposure of 3 to 5% to gold.

“Gold strikes me today as a better currency hedge. Bitcoin tends to trade with the Nasdaq. So we’re running considerably lower than that in crypto,” he added.

Notably, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, suggested 1-2% as the “reasonable range” of Bitcoin allocation in multi-asset portfolios last year. Exceeding the 2% threshold, however, could disproportionately increase the portfolio's risk, the firm said.

On the other hand, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio advised investors last month to consider dedicating approximately 15% of their portfolio to either gold or Bitcoin.

Is Bitcoin Even ‘Digital Gold?’

Bitcoin, which is frequently marketed as an inflation hedge by its supporters, has behaved more like a risk-on asset this year, vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks. The apex cryptocurrency tumbled to $75,000 after the so-called "Libration Day," where President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs.

A report by Franklin Templeton found that Bitcoin's price correlation with the Nasdaq stock index has increased dramatically over the past three years, while ruling out a "statistically significant" association between Bitcoin and gold.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $112,351, down 0.52% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

