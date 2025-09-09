Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Slip While Dogecoin Holds Steady During 'Classic Correction'

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped 0.7% to $3.85 trillion.
- One trader described Bitcoin’s decline as a classic correction, while another framed it as a comfortable cycle for long-term holders.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading down after a volatile day that saw Bitcoin touch $113,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,265.00
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,289.10
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$216.24
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.96
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2411
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001282
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 181,540 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $364.53 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $368.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $96.7 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Story IP/USD and Worldcoin WLD/USD.
Notable Developments:
- QMMM Stock Soars After Announcing $100M Crypto Treasury
- Ledger CTO Warns Of Ongoing NPM Supply Chain Attack, Advises Users To Halt Onchain Transactions
- Bitcoin, XRP Treasury Strategy Paying Off? Worksport Reports Record Sales
- Could A Wallet-Native Yield Make Stablecoins Stickier Than Bitcoin Or Ethereum?
- Gemini Exchange Secures Nasdaq Investment Ahead Of $317 Million IPO
- Trump Family Crypto Ties In Crosshairs As Senate Democrats Push CFTC Power Grab
Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's current cycle as notably steady, with far smaller drawdowns than in past cycles.
The worst monthly close decline has been just -20%, while wick-based drops included -33% in mid-2024 during the yen carry trade blowup and -32% in April 2025 amid tariff uncertainty.
He said this reflects a maturing market offering more stability but fewer outsized gains for long-term holders.
Michael van de Poppe described today's pullback as a classic correction.
He noted it's unclear whether the move was sparked by Qatar-related headlines or U.S. jobs data but emphasized that Bitcoin remains below its 20-EMA.
Unless price reclaims that level soon, he plans to go heavy long on the next dip.
Castillo Trading added there's no reason to panic on Bitcoin yet, as the broader uptrend remains intact. For a meaningful altseason to emerge, BTC would still need to assert dominance first.
