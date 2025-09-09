Dogecoin,Golden,Cryptocurrency,And,Blue,Graph,Background,With,Quote,Data
September 9, 2025

Dogecoin Rallies 14% In 1 Week Ahead Of First Dogecoin ETF Launch

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD has surged 14% over the past week, fueled by anticipation of the first-ever Dogecoin ETF, set to debut Thursday. The event has sparked bullish calls from traders, who see it as a potential catalyst for a parabolic rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2437$36.7 billion+14.2%
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001296$7.6 billion+4.2%
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001052$4.4 billion+7.8%

Trader Notes: CryptoWizardd noted that DOGE has faced repeated rejections at $0.25/$0.26, but a decisive breakout could open the door to $0.35–$0.40.

More Crypto Online highlighted DOGE's bounce from support, with wave (3) expected to lift prices toward $0.277 without overstretching the move.

Trader Unipcs called the setup "extremely bullish" across short- and long-term charts, citing multiple catalysts: the ETF launch, Dogecoin Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) beginning accumulation, and one DAT pledging to buy 5% of DOGE's total supply within 30 days, potentially amounting to hundreds of millions in purchases.

All of this suggests a parabolic Dogecoin move is imminent, which could also serve as the ignition point for a broader meme coin rally.

Statistics: Polymarket odds for Dogecoin hitting $0.25 in September 2025 peaked at 91%.

Coinglass reported $11.34 million in DOGE liquidations over the past 24 hours, with shorts making up $7.6 million, as bears were squeezed by the sudden rally.

Community News: Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said the DOJE ETF could mark the start of a "meme coin ETF era." Structured under the '40 Act, the product mirrors the framework of REX Osprey SOL+ Staking ETF (SSK).

Meanwhile, several ETFs filed under the '33 Act remain pending SEC approval.

If approved, DOJE would become the first U.S. ETF backed by an asset with no inherent utility, underscoring the market's growing appetite for speculative crypto exposure.

