XRP Holds Firm At $3: Are All-Time Highs Coming Soon?

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is holding firm around the $3 mark, supported by Ripple's expanding partnerships and strong fundamentals.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$3.00$179.2 billion+8.4%
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,532.12$2.24 trillion +3.2% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,333.70 $523.3 billion +0.9%

Trader Notes: Dark Defender confirmed XRP reached his $3.01 short-term target, following a precise wave structure forecasted earlier this month. With Wave 3 now complete, he expects a shallow Wave 4 pullback before testing the critical $3.07–$3.13 zone.

A daily close above $3.13 would invalidate Wave E, clearing the path for further upside. Failure to break out, however, could trigger a retracement toward $2.74, in line with Fibonacci levels.

Statistics: Polymarket odds for a Ripple ETF approval in 2025 have surged to 93%.

Coinglass reported $6.69 million in XRP liquidations over the past 24 hours, with shorts making up $4.9 million, as bears were squeezed by the sudden rally.

Community News: Ripple and BBVA deepened their partnership as the Spanish bank announced it will integrate Ripple Custody for new retail crypto services in Spain, including Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody.

This marks another milestone as European banks embrace MiCA regulations to deliver compliant digital asset offerings.

Ripple's custody platform, designed for security and efficiency, strengthens BBVA's infrastructure and builds on prior collaborations in Switzerland and Turkey, as well as joint pilots in cross-border payments.

The move comes shortly after reports that BBVA became a custodian for Binance clients, underscoring its growing role in global crypto infrastructure.

