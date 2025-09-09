Bitcoin Has A 25% Chance To Hit $140,000 By Year-End, Analysts Say

The cryptocurrency market is in a state of fragile equilibrium, with Bitcoin BTC/USD trading around the $112,500 level.

This stabilization is being closely monitored by analysts, who see it as a critical juncture that will determine if the market can transition from its current holding pattern to a potential fourth-quarter rally.

What Happened: While historical data points to a bullish seasonal trend, near-term risks, primarily tied to U.S. macroeconomic policy, could define the market’s trajectory through the end of September.

According to a Glassnode report, the past week saw a fragile recovery in momentum, with reduced sell pressure and a modest pickup in on-chain participation.

However, trading volumes have declined, reflecting “waning conviction and cautious participation at current price levels.”

This suggests that while the market is not actively selling off, a decisive surge in organic activity is absent.

The market's fate appears to be tied to upcoming U.S. economic signals.

Following a weak August labor report, futures markets are now pricing in high odds of a September rate cut.

Analysts at Bitfinex believe this is a key factor.

“Rate relief would typically compress real yields and weaken the US dollar, conditions that have historically supported BTC's Q4 seasonality,” their report stated.

Why It Matters: This sentiment is echoed by Derive.xyz, which has raised the probability of Bitcoin reaching $140,000 by year-end to a “1-in-4 shot” in response to the dovish shift in rate expectations.

Derive.xyz highlighted that after disappointing U.S. jobs data, the odds of a 50 basis point rate cut this month rose to 16% from just 10% a week ago, according to Polymarket.

"Markets appear to have priced in the increased likelihood of rate cuts," the analysts observed.

Despite this optimism, a sense of caution persists.

Fairlead Strategies notes that while Bitcoin has rebounded from a support test near $108,300, intermediate-term momentum remains weak.

The firm expects the rally to be “short-lived” and warns that a retest of the 200-day moving average, currently near $101,700, is possible.

This perspective is supported by derivatives data, where an elevated 25-delta skew “underscor[es] persistent demand for downside protection and defensive hedging,” according to the Market Pulse report.

Bitfinex analysts identify three key indicators for traders to watch: the velocity of daily ETF flows, the Bitcoin S&P 500 correlation, and derivatives positioning.

They suggest the “base case is September consolidation transitioning into Q4 strength,” with the primary risk being a “hawkish policy surprise or renewed growth concerns, which could revive the ‘red September’ profile.”

The broader market tone suggests cautious positioning into September, with investors defensive but not capitulating.

If the Federal Reserve cuts rates at its September 17 meeting and offers dovish guidance, analysts expect Bitcoin's historical Q4 strength could return, but for now, conviction remains measured.

