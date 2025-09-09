This Stock Soared 3000% After Adopting World Token As Treasury Reserve Asset, Naming Dan Ives As Chairman

Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO shares rallied in Tuesday’s pre-market trading, following a stunning 3000% rally during Monday’s regular session.

Eightco Adopts World Token As Treasury Asset

The stock jumped over 20% in pre-market trading, adding to its gains from the previous day’s spectacular trading session.. It jumped to a high of $83.12 at one point, marking an eye-popping 5632.41% gain.

Eightco announced plans to raise $250 million through a private placement to adopt World (WLD) cryptocurrency token as its primary reserve asset, becoming the first company to pursue such a strategy.

The firm intends to change the Nasdaq trading symbol of its common stock to “ORBS,” a reference to the iris-scanning devices used by World to verify human uniqueness.

High-Profile Leadership

Eightco also appointed veteran Wall Street analyst Dan Ives as chairman of the board. In an interview, Ives stated that he was “excited” to take over the role and expressed hope about the World Network’s long-term prospects in AI.

Meanwhile, Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR disclosed a $20 million strategic investment into Eightco as the first "Moonshot" initiative in its Ethereum ETH/USD ecosystem expansion plan.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLD was exchanging hands at $1.91, up 52.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shares of Eightco rallied 20.67% in after-hours trading after closing 3008.97% to $45.08 during the regular trading session.

