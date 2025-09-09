Dogecoin Treasury Move Sends Stock Of Company Chaired By Elon Musk's Lawyer 62% Higher After-Hours

Shares of CleanCore Solutions Inc. ZONE exploded in Monday's after-hours trading after the company acquired $68 million in Dogecoin DOGE/USD to boost its newly launched treasury strategy.

CleanCore Bolsters DOGE Treasury

The stock soared 62.96% after-hours, extending its returns from a healthy regular trading session.

CleanCore, a firm that manufactures cleaning products, announced that it acquired 285.42 million DOGE tokens, worth roughly $68 million, as part of a Dogecoin Foundation-backed treasury strategy.

"With this acquisition, the Treasury has achieved the status of becoming the single largest DOGE digital asset treasury in just under a week," the company said.

The firm also announced its intention to buy up to 1 billion DOGE within the next 30 days. At the current price, this amounts to approximately $235 million.

The Musk Link

Earlier in the month, Elon Musk’s longtime lawyer Alex Spiro was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of CleanCore.

Meanwhile, DOGE jumped to a nearly one-month high late Monday evening, but then fell sharply as profit-taking ensued. The meme coin’s trading volume surged 50% in the last 24 hours.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2357, up 1.14% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CleanCo shares popped 62.96% after-hours after closing 8.33% higher at $3.51 during Monday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has surged by 172%.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

