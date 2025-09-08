Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 8, 2025 3:11 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holding $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday as gold continued its rally above $3,600.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,418.05
EthereumETH/USD$4,333.15
SolanaSOL/USD$216.20
XRPXRP/USD$2.97
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2388
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001290

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 174,999 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $292.15 million.   
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $160.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $446.7 million.
  • The top gainers/losers in the past 24 hours include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Worldcoin WLD/USD and Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dom is watching for bulls to reclaim the 3-Months Rolling Volume-Weighted Average Price (3M rVWAP) as support.

A further ~2% push and stabilization could strengthen the setup and potentially invalidate this year's earlier bearish structure.

Stockmoney Lizards noted that Bitcoin is once again repeating its bull market pattern: long consolidation phases followed by impulsive Q4 rallies.

Each cycle has drawn skepticism, like warnings of a "biggest bull trap" in early 2023, but history shows Q4 is when major pumps arrive, and that phase looks set to begin again.

Matthew Hyland pointed out that Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands are now at their most extreme level ever, signaling unprecedented volatility potential ahead.

Investor Ted Pillows highlighted that Bitcoin's Binance order book shows strong buy liquidity near $110,000, while a large sell wall at $113,000 waits to be filled.

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

