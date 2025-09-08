Bitcoin Holding $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 1.5% to $3.88 trillion.
- One trader sees another 2% push in Bitcoin putting it in a stronger position, while another predicts Q4 momentum is loading.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday as gold continued its rally above $3,600.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$112,418.05
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,333.15
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$216.20
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.97
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2388
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001290
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 174,999 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $292.15 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $160.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $446.7 million.
- The top gainers/losers in the past 24 hours include MYX Finance MYX/USD, Worldcoin WLD/USD and Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Stablecoins Could Reach $4 Trillion Market Cap By 2030: Bernstein
- Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Rebound With $2.48 Billion Net Inflows Week
- Two ‘Red Flags’ You Need To Watch When Investing In Bitcoin Treasury Firms
- Bitcoin Represents ‘A Digital Transformation Of Capital Markets’, Says Michael Saylor As Strategy Adds $217M In BTC
- $1.65 Billion: Solana Gets Its First 10-Figure Treasury Fund
- Bitcoin Hits $112,000— But Tom Lee Says $200,000 Might Still Come This Year
- Eightco Embraces Worldcoin As Treasury Asset With Backing From BitMine
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dom is watching for bulls to reclaim the 3-Months Rolling Volume-Weighted Average Price (3M rVWAP) as support.
A further ~2% push and stabilization could strengthen the setup and potentially invalidate this year's earlier bearish structure.
Stockmoney Lizards noted that Bitcoin is once again repeating its bull market pattern: long consolidation phases followed by impulsive Q4 rallies.
Each cycle has drawn skepticism, like warnings of a "biggest bull trap" in early 2023, but history shows Q4 is when major pumps arrive, and that phase looks set to begin again.
Matthew Hyland pointed out that Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands are now at their most extreme level ever, signaling unprecedented volatility potential ahead.
Investor Ted Pillows highlighted that Bitcoin's Binance order book shows strong buy liquidity near $110,000, while a large sell wall at $113,000 waits to be filled.
