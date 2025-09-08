Rogoff Undervalues Bitcoin Demand
September 8, 2025 2:22 PM 2 min read

These Two Bitcoin Indicators Are About To Show If A Powerful Move Is Imminent (Or The Cycle Is Broken)

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin's BTC/USD two most-watched cycle indicators suggest a make-or-break moment is near — either history repeats with a powerful upside move, or the halving-cycle theory breaks for the first time.

What Happened: In his latest Patreon update, prominent analyst Kevin highlighted that Bitcoin's Hash Ribbons Indicator on the weekly timeframe has flashed its third buy signal in 119 days.

Historically, BTC always moves higher after these signals, though about half the time it first corrects for 1–4 weeks.

Crucially, Bitcoin has never taken longer than six weeks to bottom after such signals, nor longer than nine weeks to move higher.

With BTC now in week seven, the bottom should already be in, suggesting an upside move could be imminent if history rhymes.

The ROI After Halving Chart also shows Bitcoin remains in line with prior cycles.

In both the last two halvings, BTC began an aggressive push higher at this stage toward the eventual cycle top.

If BTC fails to follow through in the coming weeks, it could be the first real break in cycle theory — shifting focus to macro-driven factors like Fed policy and inflation.

Also Read: Bitcoin Represents ‘A Digital Transformation Of Capital Markets’, Says Michael Saylor As Strategy Adds $217M In BTC

Why It Matters: Together, the indicators point to a binary outcome: either Bitcoin soon confirms its next leg up in line with historical post-halving cycles, or this cycle deviates completely, reshaping how traders model Bitcoin's trajectory.

Kevin emphasized that while most cycle-top indicators are not yet flashing, Bitcoin is operating under one of the tightest monetary environments in history, making this setup more complex. If macro conditions ease — weaker labor data, softer inflation, eventual Fed cuts — he expects altcoins with strong fundamentals to outperform into year-end.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$112395.621.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved