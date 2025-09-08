Dogecoin,Golden,Cryptocurrency,And,Blue,Graph,Background,With,Quote,Data
September 8, 2025 9:19 AM 1 min read

Dogecoin Surges 9% As Dogecoin ETF Launch Nears

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD has surged above 23 cents as anticipation builds around the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF this week.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2353$35.5 billion+8.6%
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001273$7.5 billion+3.7%
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001012$4.3 billion+4%

Trader Notes: Prominent analyst Kevin highlighted Dogecoin's monthly stochastic RSI crossovers, which have historically signaled clear moves in both bull and bear markets.

He stressed that continuation hinges on macro factors such as Fed policy, inflation, and labor data.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to the TD Sequential flashing a sell signal, warning of a potential short-term retracement if DOGE fails to hold key support.

Javon Marks drew on historical cycle data, suggesting DOGE could surge from ~$0.23 to $2.28+ (an 860% gain) if past bull cycles repeat and macro conditions remain favorable.

Another trader Astekz noted that recent developments around Dogecoin Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) could position DOGE beyond meme coin status, attracting institutional capital and speculative flows.

Community News: ETFPrime Podcast host Nate Geraci stated that the first Dogecoin ETF, Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE), is likely to launch this week.

He added that the next two months could be "wild" for crypto ETF launches. The speculation has fuelled momentum across the meme coin sector.

