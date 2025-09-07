Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bitcoin ETF Bet, Ray Dalio Warns As Fiat Weakens, Eric Trump Joins Japan Firm's BTC Push — This Week In Crypto

The past week has been a whirlwind in the world of cryptocurrency, with the Donald Trump family making significant strides in the sector. From Eric Trump’s involvement in a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm to the family’s wealth skyrocketing due to a successful crypto trading debut, the Trumps have been making headlines.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been reaping the benefits of her Bitcoin BTC/USD ETF investment, and billionaire Ray Dalio has expressed optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Eric Trump’s Japanese Bitcoin Venture

Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to attend a shareholder meeting for Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet in Tokyo. This move is part of the Trump family’s growing international crypto ventures.

Trump Family’s Crypto Bailout Concerns

Economist Justin Wolfers raised concerns about a potential federal bailout if the Trump family-promoted cryptocurrency ventures fail. The Trump family’s reported $5 billion windfall from the recent launch of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token has been a major source of the president’s wealth.

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump ‘Turned Out To Be A Big Liar’ As President’s Family Reportedly Scores $5 Billion Crypto Windfall

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bitcoin ETF Investment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has added considerable Bitcoin exposure to her investment portfolio in 2025, making strategic purchases into the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT. The stock rose 13% over the next two weeks following her investment.

Trump Family’s Wealth Jumps $5 Billion

The Trump family has reportedly seen a staggering $5 billion increase in their paper wealth following the trading debut of their flagship crypto venture's new digital currency. The family owns nearly a quarter of all WLFI tokens, making it potentially their most valuable asset.

Ray Dalio’s Crypto Optimism

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed optimism about the prospect of cryptocurrencies becoming an "attractive alternative" to struggling fiat currencies. Dalio was asked if cryptocurrencies could "meaningfully" replace the dollar during an interview with the Financial Times.

