Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Flat After Volatile Friday

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways after a volatile New York trading session on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,211.24 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,310.36 Solana SOL/USD $204.26 XRP XRP/USD $2.83 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2159 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001238

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 88,158 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $346.33 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IntoCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen expects Bitcoin's rotation to strengthen through September and October, with BTC dominance likely to climb above 60% in the coming weeks despite muted action so far.

More Crypto Online added that Bitcoin's current volatility and seemingly manipulated moves are part of a normal correction, with September's "noise" likely to pass before the next strong upward wave.

Daan Crypto Trades explained Bitcoin is retesting a critical zone, where flipping above the 4H 200MA and EMA could signal a short-to-mid-term trend shift. These levels have acted as resistance for weeks, making the current retest key for momentum.

Ted Pillows pointed to major liquidity concentrations near $95,000, along with a CME gap between $92,000–$93,000 that may be filled before the market reverses.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock