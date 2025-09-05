Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 5, 2025 3:16 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Flat After Volatile Friday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways after a volatile New York trading session on Friday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,211.24
EthereumETH/USD$4,310.36
SolanaSOL/USD$204.26
XRPXRP/USD$2.83
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2159
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001238

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 88,158 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $346.33 million.
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IntoCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen expects Bitcoin's rotation to strengthen through September and October, with BTC dominance likely to climb above 60% in the coming weeks despite muted action so far.

More Crypto Online added that Bitcoin's current volatility and seemingly manipulated moves are part of a normal correction, with September's "noise" likely to pass before the next strong upward wave.

Daan Crypto Trades explained Bitcoin is retesting a critical zone, where flipping above the 4H 200MA and EMA could signal a short-to-mid-term trend shift. These levels have acted as resistance for weeks, making the current retest key for momentum.

Ted Pillows pointed to major liquidity concentrations near $95,000, along with a CME gap between $92,000–$93,000 that may be filled before the market reverses.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111346.800.56%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AERO/USD Logo
$AEROAerodome Finance - United States dollar
$1.184.11%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21661.95%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4326.000.63%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000122.73%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$205.271.45%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.851.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved