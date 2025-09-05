Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stay Flat After Volatile Friday

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization edges up 0.5% to $3.8 trillion.
- One trader sees Bitcoin’s rotation lasting through September–October, another flags a CME gap near $92K–$93K.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways after a volatile New York trading session on Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,211.24
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,310.36
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$204.26
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.83
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2159
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001238
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 88,158 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $346.33 million.
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD.
Notable Developments:
- SEC And CFTC Signal Openness To Onshoring Perpetual Futures For US Investors
- Sora Ventures Launches $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund To Accelerate Corporate Adoption Across Asia
- Ray Dalio Says Crypto Could Be An ‘Attractive Alternative’ As Fiat Money Will Struggle As ‘Effective Storeholds’ Of Wealth
- Kim Jong Un-Linked North Korean Hackers’ Latest Ploy: Dubious Job Offers To Steal Crypto, Says Report
- XRP Ecosystem Expands To Harvard Hackathon With Flare And EasyA
- Eric Trump: American Bitcoin’s Next Phase Is ‘A Race To Accumulate The Most Bitcoin’
Trader Notes: IntoCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen expects Bitcoin's rotation to strengthen through September and October, with BTC dominance likely to climb above 60% in the coming weeks despite muted action so far.
More Crypto Online added that Bitcoin's current volatility and seemingly manipulated moves are part of a normal correction, with September's "noise" likely to pass before the next strong upward wave.
Daan Crypto Trades explained Bitcoin is retesting a critical zone, where flipping above the 4H 200MA and EMA could signal a short-to-mid-term trend shift. These levels have acted as resistance for weeks, making the current retest key for momentum.
Ted Pillows pointed to major liquidity concentrations near $95,000, along with a CME gap between $92,000–$93,000 that may be filled before the market reverses.
