Golden Bitcoin Souvenir Coin, Cryptocurrency Conceptual Image
September 5, 2025 2:39 PM 1 min read

Peter Schiff Takes A Victory Lap As Gold Hit New All-Time High At $3,600: Bitcoin Is The 'Wrong Horse'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin's BTC ongoing consolidation phase has sparked a heated debate, with critics pointing to gold's breakout as proof that BTC has lost steam.

What Happened: Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff noted that Gold GLD surged to fresh all-time highs around $3,600 as the Federal Reserve prepares to cut rates despite sticky inflation.

By comparison, Bitcoin has failed to respond, lagging gold's breakout and sitting about 15% lower vs. gold than its 2021 peak, Schiff argued.

He framed the divergence as proof that investors backing Bitcoin over gold "picked the wrong horse."

Bitcoin proponents fired back, with one quipping that "gold may win the sprint, but Bitcoin will win the marathon," and others predicting BTC to hit $1 million before gold reaches $5,000.

Also Read: Dipping Below $95,000 Would End Bitcoin’s Bull Market, Analyst Warns

What's Next: Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin remains rangebound against gold, with the ~37 BTC/gold ratio acting as resistance since 2021.

Historically, he said, gold rallies have preceded Bitcoin strength, meaning gold's new highs could be a bullish mid-term signal for BTC if it breaks out.

Meanwhile, macro analyst George Gammon forecasts gold to rise to $4,500 within a year, driven by central bank demand even as retail investors remain net sellers. He mapped out three scenarios:

  • In a severe liquidity crisis, gold may hit $4,000.
  • In a standard recession, $4,500.
  • In the most bullish case with no recession, also $4,500.

Gammon stressed gold's breakout signals an early-stage bull market, supported by institutional rather than retail flows.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111274.500.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$49.191.17%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$330.861.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved