Eric Trump: American Bitcoin's Next Phase Is 'A Race To Accumulate The Most Bitcoin'

American Bitcoin ABTC, is preparing for its next phase following its public debut, according to executive chairman Eric Trump.

What Happened: Speaking with CNBC on Wednesday, Trump said the focus now shifts from celebration to scaling operations.

"This is awesome… but the real work just begins," Trump said, describing the company's public listing as a milestone completed in only five months.

American Bitcoin was created through a stock-for-stock merger with Griffin Digital Mining GRYP and is majority-owned by energy infrastructure operator Hut 8 HUT.

Trump emphasized that the company's strategy is straightforward: "It's a race to accumulate the most Bitcoin."

Trump positioned Bitcoin as a central long-term asset.

"I think it's one of the greatest assets out there. I think it's the ultimate hedge against other hard assets like real estate," he told CNBC, adding that demand for Bitcoin BTC/USD is accelerating among sovereign wealth funds, Fortune 500 companies, and institutional investors.

Also Read: Bitcoin Profitability Rebounds But Momentum Stalls At $111,000

Why It Matters: The company plans to leverage synergies with Hut 8, which provides large-scale digital infrastructure across the U.S.

This structure allows American Bitcoin to focus on acquiring chips and accumulating Bitcoin, while Hut 8 handles energy infrastructure.

Trump also argued that the listing brings Bitcoin to a broader investor base.

"You're literally just opening up Bitcoin to hundreds of millions of users and really trillions and trillions of dollars," he said, pointing to retirement accounts and institutional platforms moving into crypto.

The debut comes as Trump has been outspoken about his broader crypto involvement, including the family's role in launching the World Liberty Token WLFI/USD, a stablecoin pegged to U.S. treasuries.

He has previously described Bitcoin as "digital gold" and predicted it could reach $1 million in the future.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock