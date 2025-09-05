Kim Jong Un-Linked North Korean Hackers' Latest Ploy: Dubious Job Offers To Steal Crypto, Says Report

North Korean cybercriminals are utilizing counterfeit job offers to infiltrate the cryptocurrency sector and pilfer digital cash, according to a report published Thursday.

Beware Your Next Job Offer!

The problem has evolved to the point where job seekers are now regularly scrutinizing recruiters for North Korean connections, Reuters reported, citing experts, victims and corporate representatives.

Carlos Yanez, a business development executive at the Switzerland-based blockchain analytics company Global Ledger, was among those recently targeted. Yanez observed a significant enhancement in the sophistication of the North Korean hackers’ disguises over the past year. “It's scary how far they've come,” he was quoted as saying.

The report detailed incidents where dubious recruiters would reach out with an opening for a blockchain-related position. They would then ask applicants to visit an obscure website to complete a skills test and record a video, which is nothing but a trap.

In one such case, a person working in a cryptocurrency firm had their wallets emptied of $1000 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD after recording the video and sending it to the fraudulent recruiter.

The Menace From The “Hermit Kingdom”

The cryptocurrency sector has been a prime target for North Korean hackers for several years.

A TRM Labs report found North Korean-linked groups responsible for approximately $1.6 billion in stolen assets in the first half of 2025. The largest single event was a $1.5 billion hack of Dubai-based crypto exchange Bybit in February.

U.S.-based agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have raised alarms about the infiltration tactics employed by North Korean hackers to steal blue-chip cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD

The U.S. government claims the illegal proceeds from the thefts are used to fund Kim Jong Un's weapons and missile program.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

