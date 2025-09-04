Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide As Traders Fear Drop To $100,000

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slips 2.4% to $3.78 trillion.
- One trader warns Bitcoin could fall below $100,000 within a week, while another highlights $108,000 as the key level to hold.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Thursday as Bitcoin struggles to remain above the $110,000 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$110,078.96
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,302.13
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$203.37
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.80
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2122
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001208
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 103,767 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $259.75 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $301.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $38.2 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Four FORM/USD.
Notable Developments:
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe highlighted two clear Bitcoin setups: a dip into the $102,000–$104,000 zone would be a strong long entry, while a breakout above $112,000 would also trigger a long.
He stressed that price action between these levels isn't particularly relevant.
Crypto Seth observed that massive, short liquidations are already hitting Bitcoin. However, retail traders continue to pile into fresh shorts, which he warns could set the stage for a "biblical short squeeze."
CryptoGodJohn said the downside scenario appears to be playing out, predicting that if Bitcoin drops below $100,000, it is most likely to occur within the coming week.
His plan: go max long in the second half of September into October once that breakdown completes.
Crypto trader Dom aka Traderview stated that a break below around $108,000 would mark the first real "step back" of this cycle.
Using the staircase analogy, he explained that in an uptrend, price advances without retracing—so a move below this level would signal the trend is finally retracing rather than continuing upward.
Image: Shutterstock
