This Rare Pattern Just Appeared For Only The 4th Time In Bitcoin's History — And Each Time It Preceded A 'Powerful Move'

A rare futures trading pattern is emerging as a potential marker for Bitcoin's BTC/USD next move, according to Marcus, markets researcher at Delphi Digital.

What Happened: CME "double gaps," when futures markets reopen twice in the same direction leaving consecutive chart gaps, have appeared only four times in Bitcoin's history: June 2019, December 2020, May–June 2022, and most recently July 2025.

"The lesson is straightforward: when double gaps appear, the base case is that the second one will close quickly. When it doesn't, the refusal is not an anomaly but a marker of a powerful move," Marcus noted.

The latest setup has left Bitcoin with an open gap between $114,000 and $117,000. History shows such gaps usually act like magnets, pulling price back to fill.

In July 2025, for instance, Bitcoin slid lower within two weeks to close the structure.

But when gaps remain unfilled, the signal flips. In December 2020, unclosed upward gaps preceded Bitcoin's explosive bull run. In May–June 2022, downward gaps stayed open for over a year as Bitcoin collapsed to its cycle lows.

"With the $114K–$117K gap still open, the market is at one of those inflection points," Marcus said. "My view is that we will close this gap very soon. However, if/when price floats back up and closes the gap, that would not erase the downside continuation potential."

What’s Next: The open gap now serves as a reference point for traders weighing whether Bitcoin remains in a fragile consolidation or risks shifting into a broader downtrend.

