Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Ahead Of Labor Market Data

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways ahead of crucial labor market data on Thursday and Friday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,018.08 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,428.24 Solana SOL/USD $208.79 XRP XRP/USD $2.84 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2163 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001223

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 93,397 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $225.01 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $301.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net outflows of $38.2 million.

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto said he would only "wake up" if price dips below $108,400 or surges past $117,000 with a strong green impulse, adding he's "tired of this endless chop."

Michael van de Poppe warned Bitcoin's rejection at resistance could pressure Ethereum into a correction toward its green demand zone, which he sees as a high-probability long opportunity if it holds.

For Bitcoin, van de Poppe stressed that "resistance is still resistance" and a breakdown could open the door to fresh lows — a scenario he calls a "max long altcoins" opportunity.

Crypto Tony pointed to $2.90 as XRP's critical level, saying bulls will only reclaim momentum if weekly closes print above it.

Cryptos Batman noted that Solana is holding prior resistance turned support but flagged weak buyer momentum. He argued the head and shoulders breakdown setup remains valid, with an unfilled Fair Value Gap around $203 aligning with his target zone.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said the TD Sequential indicator has once again "nailed the top" and is now flashing a buy signal.

