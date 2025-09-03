Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally, But Traders Remain Wary Of September Seasonality

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,944.09 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,462.77 Solana SOL/USD $209.99 XRP XRP/USD $2.85 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2192 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001253

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 109,129 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.94 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers included MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD and Cronos CRO/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin is re-entering its major trading channel, aligning with prior expectations.

Ted Pillows predicted that Bitcoin could remain sideways or bearish through the month before staging a strong rally in Q4, pointing toward a potential blow-off top in late 2025 or early 2026, consistent with prior cycle peaks.

ShardiB2 flagged $113,250 as the critical breakout level to confirm a market bottom, while Michael van de Poppe described Bitcoin's current setup as a "crucial test." He noted that reclaiming the 20-day EMA would put the bull trend back on track, but failure to break higher could invite further dips — opportunities he is preparing to buy.

On a higher timeframe, analyst CryptosBatman pointed out a massive bullish divergence on Bitcoin's weekly chart. Despite the rebound, the stochastic indicator remains deeply oversold and has yet to trigger a golden cross, suggesting that the latest move may still be in its early stages.

