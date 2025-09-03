Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally, But Traders Remain Wary Of September Seasonality

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs 1.9% to $3.88 trillion.
- Analysts eye Bitcoin reclaiming its major channel, with $113,250 as the next key breakout level.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,944.09
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,462.77
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$209.99
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.85
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2192
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001253
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 109,129 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.94 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers included MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD and Cronos CRO/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Alibaba’s Jack Ma-Backed Firm Invests $44 Million In Ethereum For Strategic Reserve
- Tom Lee: Ethereum Could Reach $62,000 If It Hits This ETH/BTC Ratio
- Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin, Ethereum Are ‘True Gold Standards,’ Reveals They Make Up 90% Of His Crypto Holdings
- Trump’s Crypto Advisors Push SEC And CFTC To Unite And Streamline Digital Asset Regulation
- The ‘Intelligent Investor’ Is Dead, Expert Proclaims: ‘Bitcoin Will Win’ In Times Of ‘Ideological Investors’
Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin is re-entering its major trading channel, aligning with prior expectations.
Ted Pillows predicted that Bitcoin could remain sideways or bearish through the month before staging a strong rally in Q4, pointing toward a potential blow-off top in late 2025 or early 2026, consistent with prior cycle peaks.
ShardiB2 flagged $113,250 as the critical breakout level to confirm a market bottom, while Michael van de Poppe described Bitcoin's current setup as a "crucial test." He noted that reclaiming the 20-day EMA would put the bull trend back on track, but failure to break higher could invite further dips — opportunities he is preparing to buy.
On a higher timeframe, analyst CryptosBatman pointed out a massive bullish divergence on Bitcoin's weekly chart. Despite the rebound, the stochastic indicator remains deeply oversold and has yet to trigger a golden cross, suggesting that the latest move may still be in its early stages.
