Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
September 3, 2025 3:00 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally, But Traders Remain Wary Of September Seasonality

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, with Ethereum notably outperforming Bitcoin.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,944.09
EthereumETH/USD$4,462.77
SolanaSOL/USD$209.99
XRPXRP/USD$2.85
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2192
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001253

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 109,129 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $246.94 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers included MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD and Cronos CRO/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks noted that Bitcoin is re-entering its major trading channel, aligning with prior expectations.

Ted Pillows predicted that Bitcoin could remain sideways or bearish through the month before staging a strong rally in Q4, pointing toward a potential blow-off top in late 2025 or early 2026, consistent with prior cycle peaks.

ShardiB2 flagged $113,250 as the critical breakout level to confirm a market bottom, while Michael van de Poppe described Bitcoin's current setup as a "crucial test." He noted that reclaiming the 20-day EMA would put the bull trend back on track, but failure to break higher could invite further dips — opportunities he is preparing to buy.

On a higher timeframe, analyst CryptosBatman pointed out a massive bullish divergence on Bitcoin's weekly chart. Despite the rebound, the stochastic indicator remains deeply oversold and has yet to trigger a golden cross, suggesting that the latest move may still be in its early stages.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$112080.000.75%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRO/USD Logo
$CROCrypto.com - United States dollar
$0.27563.64%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21911.99%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4470.803.33%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000130.80%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$209.60-0.02%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.85-0.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved