September 3, 2025 1:19 PM

Shiba Inu Jumps 2%: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has gained about 2% after becoming the first meme coin listed on Folks Finance, a cross-chain DeFi lending platform.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001248 $7.4 billion -0.4%
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2176 $32.8 billion -1.5%
PepePEPE/USD$0.059829 $4.1 billion -2.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Nebraskangooner flagged that SHIB remains below its daily 99 SMMA, suggesting downside pressure.

He said a reclaim of that resistance is required before any extended rally can unfold.

Meanwhile, Javon Marks pointed to SHIB confirming a bullish pattern with a regular bull divergence on the MACD histogram.

His analysis projects a potential 163% surge into the $0.00003s, with the chance of a much larger breakout — more than 570% higher toward $0.000081.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, SHIB's burn rate spiked 542.4% in 24 hours, with 455,390 tokens permanently removed from circulation.

On-chain data from Santiment showed that SHIB's top ten wallets hold 62.3% of supply, the highest concentration among Ethereum-based assets.

Community News: Folks Finance announced Shiba Inu being listed as its first meme coin integration for cross-chain lending markets.

Powered by Chainlink CCIP, the feature enables SHIB deposits and borrowing across chains within a unified liquidity pool. Folks Finance also launched incentive rewards for depositors to boost participation.

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21851.73%

Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.0000100.92%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000130.80%
