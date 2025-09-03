Shiba Inu Jumps 2%: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has gained about 2% after becoming the first meme coin listed on Folks Finance, a cross-chain DeFi lending platform.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001248 $7.4 billion -0.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2176 $32.8 billion -1.5% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 9829 $4.1 billion -2.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Nebraskangooner flagged that SHIB remains below its daily 99 SMMA, suggesting downside pressure.

He said a reclaim of that resistance is required before any extended rally can unfold.

Meanwhile, Javon Marks pointed to SHIB confirming a bullish pattern with a regular bull divergence on the MACD histogram.

His analysis projects a potential 163% surge into the $0.00003s, with the chance of a much larger breakout — more than 570% higher toward $0.000081.

Statistics: According to Shibburn, SHIB's burn rate spiked 542.4% in 24 hours, with 455,390 tokens permanently removed from circulation.

On-chain data from Santiment showed that SHIB's top ten wallets hold 62.3% of supply, the highest concentration among Ethereum-based assets.

Community News: Folks Finance announced Shiba Inu being listed as its first meme coin integration for cross-chain lending markets.

Powered by Chainlink CCIP, the feature enables SHIB deposits and borrowing across chains within a unified liquidity pool. Folks Finance also launched incentive rewards for depositors to boost participation.

