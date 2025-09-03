Shiba Inu Jumps 2%: What Is Going On?

- Folks Finance announces first-ever meme coin listing with Shiba Inu for cross-chain lending markets.
- SHIB burn rate spikes 542% in one day as top 10 wallets hold 62% of supply.
- Post-Labor Day Trading Could Trigger Major Market Moves. Here’s How to Trade It
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has gained about 2% after becoming the first meme coin listed on Folks Finance, a cross-chain DeFi lending platform.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001248
|$7.4 billion
|-0.4%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2176
|$32.8 billion
|-1.5%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.059829
|$4.1 billion
|-2.7%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Nebraskangooner flagged that SHIB remains below its daily 99 SMMA, suggesting downside pressure.
He said a reclaim of that resistance is required before any extended rally can unfold.
Meanwhile, Javon Marks pointed to SHIB confirming a bullish pattern with a regular bull divergence on the MACD histogram.
His analysis projects a potential 163% surge into the $0.00003s, with the chance of a much larger breakout — more than 570% higher toward $0.000081.
Statistics: According to Shibburn, SHIB's burn rate spiked 542.4% in 24 hours, with 455,390 tokens permanently removed from circulation.
On-chain data from Santiment showed that SHIB's top ten wallets hold 62.3% of supply, the highest concentration among Ethereum-based assets.
Community News: Folks Finance announced Shiba Inu being listed as its first meme coin integration for cross-chain lending markets.
Powered by Chainlink CCIP, the feature enables SHIB deposits and borrowing across chains within a unified liquidity pool. Folks Finance also launched incentive rewards for depositors to boost participation.
