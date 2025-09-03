Dogecoin Stuck Around 22 Cents: Why Are Whales Staying Sidelined?

- KuCoin crypto exchange eyes 10% of Dogecoin’s hashrate with launch of new cloud mining platform.
- Analysts note whales are neither buying nor selling heavily, while traders see $0.17 as next target.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is consolidating as whales remain inactive, leaving room for traders to speculate on whether the next move will be a breakout or another leg down.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin is breaking out of a triangle formation, setting up a move toward $0.17.
GalaxyBTC observed DOGE being in an accumulation phase, pointing to consistent higher highs and higher lows across multiple timeframes. He likened this setup to a similar structure that preceded prior rallies.
Only Hades highlighted DOGE's weekly chart, framing it as a "macro bullish setup." Historical impulsive waves, each larger than the last, suggest the next rally could extend into the $1.00–$1.40 range.
Statistics: Martinez noted that whale wallets have shown little movement, signaling no strong buying or selling pressure.
Supporting this, Coinglass data shows DOGE derivatives volume fell 25.2% in a day, though open interest edged 2.5% higher at $3.36 billion. Options activity surged, with volume spiking 520.3% and open interest climbing 108.3%.
Community News: Crypto exchange, KuCoin announced a new cloud mining platform, giving retail and institutional investors direct access to verifiable hashrate.
It launched with significant resources — about 10 EH/s for Bitcoin and 200 TH/s for Dogecoin/Litecoin merged mining — equivalent to nearly 10% of the entire Dogecoin network's hashrate, CoinTelegraph reported.
If successful, KuMining would rank as the fourth-largest DOGE miner behind F2Pool, ViaBTC, and AntPool.
Separately, CleanCore Solutions completed a $175 million private placement, selling 175 million pre-funded warrants at $1 each to build a Dogecoin-focused digital asset treasury. Proceeds will be used to acquire DOGE directly.
