Dogecoin Stuck Around 22 Cents: Why Are Whales Staying Sidelined?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is consolidating as whales remain inactive, leaving room for traders to speculate on whether the next move will be a breakout or another leg down.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2182 $32.9 billion -1.8%
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001250 $7.4 billion-0.6% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.059916 $4.17 billion-2.5% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin is breaking out of a triangle formation, setting up a move toward $0.17.

GalaxyBTC observed DOGE being in an accumulation phase, pointing to consistent higher highs and higher lows across multiple timeframes. He likened this setup to a similar structure that preceded prior rallies.

Only Hades highlighted DOGE's weekly chart, framing it as a "macro bullish setup." Historical impulsive waves, each larger than the last, suggest the next rally could extend into the $1.00–$1.40 range.

Statistics: Martinez noted that whale wallets have shown little movement, signaling no strong buying or selling pressure.

Supporting this, Coinglass data shows DOGE derivatives volume fell 25.2% in a day, though open interest edged 2.5% higher at $3.36 billion. Options activity surged, with volume spiking 520.3% and open interest climbing 108.3%.

Community News: Crypto exchange, KuCoin announced a new cloud mining platform, giving retail and institutional investors direct access to verifiable hashrate.

It launched with significant resources — about 10 EH/s for Bitcoin and 200 TH/s for Dogecoin/Litecoin merged mining — equivalent to nearly 10% of the entire Dogecoin network's hashrate, CoinTelegraph reported.

If successful, KuMining would rank as the fourth-largest DOGE miner behind F2Pool, ViaBTC, and AntPool.

Separately, CleanCore Solutions completed a $175 million private placement, selling 175 million pre-funded warrants at $1 each to build a Dogecoin-focused digital asset treasury. Proceeds will be used to acquire DOGE directly.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock



