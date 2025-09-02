Bitcoin, XRP Steady While Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip

Cryptocurrency markets are going sideways on Tuesday, with Bitcoin holding steady near $110,000.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $110,792.50 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,297.16 Solana SOL/USD $206.51 XRP XRP/USD $2.81 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2118 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001235

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 154,442 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $435.54 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Sky SKY/USD , Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Bitget Token BGB/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows Bitcoin's pullback to $110,000 remains relatively mild compared to past cycles. Only about 9% of supply is in loss, with unrealized losses capped near 10%.

By contrast, the last cycle bottom saw more than 25% of supply in loss with drawdowns of 23%, while full bear markets historically dragged 50%+ of supply into loss with as much as 78% drawdowns.

More Crypto Online noted that a dip below $109,210 would be the first technical signal of a potential local top.

Coin Bureau's Nic Puckrin added that Bitcoin is showing resilience, reclaiming December's highs and now retesting both May's peak and the 100-day MA, with $112,000 as the key resistance.

Michael van de Poppe described $112,000 as Bitcoin's "ultimate test," suggesting a clean breakout would confirm the bull market's full return, adding: "Good bounce back upwards!"

