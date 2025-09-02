Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 2, 2025 3:30 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, XRP Steady While Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are going sideways on Tuesday, with Bitcoin holding steady near $110,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$110,792.50
EthereumETH/USD$4,297.16
SolanaSOL/USD$206.51
XRPXRP/USD$2.81
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2118
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001235

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 154,442 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $435.54 million.           
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Sky SKY/USD, Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Bitget Token BGB/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows Bitcoin's pullback to $110,000 remains relatively mild compared to past cycles. Only about 9% of supply is in loss, with unrealized losses capped near 10%.

By contrast, the last cycle bottom saw more than 25% of supply in loss with drawdowns of 23%, while full bear markets historically dragged 50%+ of supply into loss with as much as 78% drawdowns.

More Crypto Online noted that a dip below $109,210 would be the first technical signal of a potential local top.

Coin Bureau's Nic Puckrin added that Bitcoin is showing resilience, reclaiming December's highs and now retesting both May's peak and the 100-day MA, with $112,000 as the key resistance.

Michael van de Poppe described $112,000 as Bitcoin's "ultimate test," suggesting a clean breakout would confirm the bull market's full return, adding: "Good bounce back upwards!"

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$110581.202.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGB/USD Logo
$BGBBitget Token - United States dollar
Not Available-%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2107-1.44%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4267.26-2.85%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000120.90%
SKY/USD Logo
$SKYSky - United States dollar
$0.074315.3%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$204.732.03%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.800.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved