Bitcoin, XRP Steady While Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization edges 0.9% higher to $3.8 trillion
- Analysts flag $109,210 as a key Bitcoin level to watch for signs of a local top.
Cryptocurrency markets are going sideways on Tuesday, with Bitcoin holding steady near $110,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$110,792.50
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,297.16
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$206.51
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.81
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2118
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001235
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 154,442 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $435.54 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Sky SKY/USD, Pump. Fun PUMP/USD and Bitget Token BGB/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Somnia Launches Mainnet, $SOMI Token After Processing 10 Billion Testnet Transactions
- CleanCore Raises $175,000,420 To Establish Official Dogecoin Treasury
- 3 Bitcoin Treasury Firms Show Improving Price Trends, Strong Momentum Signals
- Bitget Transfers 440 Million BGB To Morph Foundation, Establishing BGB As Gas And Governance Token Of Morph Chain
- Strategy Just Bought Another 4,048 BTC—How Far Can Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Go?
- Eric Trump-Backed Metaplanet Becomes World’s 6th Largest Bitcoin Treasury Holding With 20,000 BTC
Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows Bitcoin's pullback to $110,000 remains relatively mild compared to past cycles. Only about 9% of supply is in loss, with unrealized losses capped near 10%.
By contrast, the last cycle bottom saw more than 25% of supply in loss with drawdowns of 23%, while full bear markets historically dragged 50%+ of supply into loss with as much as 78% drawdowns.
More Crypto Online noted that a dip below $109,210 would be the first technical signal of a potential local top.
Coin Bureau's Nic Puckrin added that Bitcoin is showing resilience, reclaiming December's highs and now retesting both May's peak and the 100-day MA, with $112,000 as the key resistance.
Michael van de Poppe described $112,000 as Bitcoin's "ultimate test," suggesting a clean breakout would confirm the bull market's full return, adding: "Good bounce back upwards!"
