CleanCore Raises $175,000,420 To Establish Official Dogecoin Treasury

CleanCore Solutions ZONE on Tuesday announced a $175,000,420 private placement to build the first official Dogecoin DOGE/USD Treasury, established in partnership with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.

The deal, consisting of 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants priced at $1.00 each, is expected to close on Sep. 4.

The transaction, supported by over 80 institutional and crypto-native investors including Pantera, GSR, FalconX, and Borderless, will make Dogecoin the company's primary treasury reserve asset.

Proceeds will be used to acquire DOGE, advancing a strategy to institutionalize the cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption.

Alex Spiro was named Chairman of the Board of Directors of CleanCore as part of the agreement.

Timothy Stebbing, Director at the Dogecoin Foundation and CTO of the House of Doge, will join the board, alongside Marco Margiotta, CEO of the House of Doge, who will serve as CleanCore's Chief Investment Officer.

Also Read: How One Trader Scored $250 Million From The Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Token

"This new treasury vehicle is a fundamental step toward bringing institutional adoption to Dogecoin," said Stebbing.

He added that Dogecoin's foundation-backed strategy, combined with future ETF products supported by 21Shares, could position the asset as a serious contender for payments and tokenization.

CleanCore said the treasury strategy will explore staking-like rewards, yield opportunities, and integration with payment providers.

The company emphasized that Dogecoin will anchor its balance sheet, while also serving as the foundation for new commercialization and institutional finance products.

"This is a watershed moment for both CleanCore and the broader Dogecoin community," said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore. "By anchoring our treasury with Dogecoin, we're proving how public companies can adopt bold change."

The Dogecoin Treasury aims to transform DOGE from a meme-origin cryptocurrency into an institutional-grade asset positioned for payments, retail use, and broader financial adoption.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock