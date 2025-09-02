World Mobile Expands Reach With Mozambique TV White Space Milestone As Blockchain User Base Surpasses 2 Million

World Mobile, the blockchain-powered connectivity company ranked as the sixth largest blockchain globally by daily active users, on Tuesday announced the handover of Mozambique's first national TV White Space (TVWS) spectrum database in partnership with the Instituto Nacional de Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM).

The database will allow Mozambique to dynamically manage unused television broadcast frequencies, opening a path to low-cost broadband services in underserved rural and peri-urban areas.

INCM will now oversee operations, while World Mobile supports knowledge transfer and training to accelerate adoption.

"By embracing innovative tools such as TV White Space, Mozambique can accelerate safe, efficient expansion of broadband services," said Helena Fernandes, Chairperson of INCM.

World Mobile's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Mike Nxele, added: "This demonstrates how regulators and innovators can partner to unlock spectrum and enable new services."

The milestone comes as World Mobile continues to grow its global footprint.

The company claims that with over 2 million registered users, its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) is now one of the most widely used blockchain-powered telecom platforms.

Operating on a sharing economy model, the network allows individuals and communities to run nodes, connect users, and earn rewards.

Industry analysts say the TVWS initiative positions Mozambique as a testing ground for how emerging markets can leverage blockchain-based infrastructure to tackle connectivity gaps.

Traditional telecom rollouts often falter in regions with sparse populations and high capital costs, while underutilized spectrum such as TVWS provides a more cost-effective alternative.

The database enables service providers to apply for TVWS access in specific regions, with safeguards in place to prevent interference with incumbent broadcast services.

INCM will monitor usage to align with national policy goals, while World Mobile's role in design and deployment highlights how blockchain firms are moving beyond financial services into core digital infrastructure.

