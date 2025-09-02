Bitcoin and Ethereum May Have Hit New Highs In August, But This Exchange Token Really Said 'Hold My Beer' With 264% Gains

The cryptocurrency market is coming off a record-breaking August, with heavyweights like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD setting fresh highs.

The Biggest Gainers

OKB, the native token of cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, topped the monthly gainer chart, skyrocketing a massive 264%. The coin set a new all-time high of $257.03 last month.

The explosive surge came after over 65 million OKB tokens were permanently removed from circulation, marking one of the largest token burns in the cryptocurrency market.

Additionally, OKEx announced a major upgrade to its X Layer blockchain, aiming to increase network speed and reduce transaction fees.

Cronos CRO/USD, another exchange token, lifted over 100% after Trump Media, a company majority owned by President Donald Trump, announced a deal to set up a cryptocurrency treasury company centered on the token.

Pyth Network PYTH/USD and Chainlink LINK/USD, jumped 52% and 46%, respectively, after the Commerce Department said they used the feeds from the oracle networks to publish GDP data on blockchains.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Set New Highs

Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $124,000 in August, but failed to sustain the rally. Since then, it has dropped 11.46%

Ethereum saw big gains in August, smashing to an all-time high of $4,953.73. The second-largest cryptocurrency rose 27% during the month, the most among the top 10 coins by market capitalization.

Solana SOL/USD spiked 26%, while meme heavyweight Dogecoin DOGE/USD could only manage gains of 7.84%.

The total cryptocurrency market increased 3.8% to $3.81 trillion.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock/CKA

