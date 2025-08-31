Marjorie Taylor Greene Put Money In BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF This Year — Here's How Her Returns Stack Up Against Others In Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has added considerable Bitcoin BTC/USD exposure to her investment portfolio in 2025, making strategic purchases into iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT.

Greene’s Bitcoin ETF Gambit

The GOP lawmaker first tossed somewhere between $1,000 – $15,000 into the ETF on Jan. 8, according to the Benzinga Government Trades page, ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration. The stock rose 13% over the next two weeks.

Greene doubled up in March, purchasing between $15,000 – $50,000 worth of IBIT shares just three days before Trump's announcement for a planned Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Unlike last time, the ETH shares fell 8% over the next week.

According to Benzinga, Greene’s IBIT stake is up 10.2% as of this writing, better than her 2.4% return from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD.

Overall, the Congressperson gained 2.80% on average over the last year, lower than the S&P 500. As of this writing, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS and Tesla Inc. TSLA were among the top performers in her portfolio, netting 76% and 57.7%, respectively.

Examining Bitcoin Investments Of Other Lawmakers

Interestingly, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), who bought into IBIT, valued between $50,001 and $100,000, on July 17, is down 6.40% on the investment.

Furthermore, Sen. David McCormick (R-Pa.), who made several purchases of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB in 2025, enjoyed an unrealized profit of 25.60% as of this writing.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $111,220.37, down 1.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied 18%.

Shares of IBIT ETF rose 0.57% after-hours after closing 0.11% lower at $63.58 on Wednesday. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 19.76%.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very high Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to check out how different Bitcoin ETFs have performed over the last month across categories like Momentum, Value, Growth and Quality.

