US Eyes Blockchain GDP Data, Peter Thiel-Backed Exchange Shuns London, Trump Family Token Emerges, Solana Rally Looms — This Week In Crypto

The weekend was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From predictions of Solana’s potential surge to the historic move of publishing US GDP data on blockchain, the crypto market was abuzz with news.
Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.
Solana’s Potential Surge
As Ethereum continues to hit record highs, the crypto market is abuzz with predictions of Solana reaching new all-time highs. Angel investor and crypto market observer, Ted Pillows, expressed his bullish sentiment on Solana over the weekend.
US GDP Data On Blockchain
The U.S. government’s decision to post GDP numbers on several blockchain platforms was hailed as a ‘historic move’ by cryptocurrency supporters. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) praised the move, stating it would ensure America’s leadership in “digital innovation and transparency.”
Polymarket’s New Rival
A former Polymarket executive, Toni Gemayel, announced a $15 million seed funding round for a new venture, The Clearing Company. The startup aims to compete in the prediction market space and has received backing from leading venture capital firms, including Coinbase Global Inc..
Trump Family-Backed Crypto Project
World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Witkoff revealed the origins of the project and its ties to the Trump family. The idea was born out of a conversation with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who were "downtrodden" after being debanked by two major U.S. banks.
Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Snubs London
European cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda, backed by Peter Thiel, has decided against a potential listing in London due to concerns about liquidity in the city's capital markets. The Austrian-based exchange is considering a listing, but London will not be the chosen location, co-founder Eric Demuth told the Financial Times.
Photo via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola
