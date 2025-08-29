Bitcoin Drops Below $109,000 As XRP Slides Below $3 And ETH, Dogecoin Wobble

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped 3.4% to $3.77 trillion.
- Traders flag $108,700 as Bitcoin’s make-or-break level, with downside risk to $94,000 if it fails.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower ahead of the holiday weekend.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$108,506.34
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,350.55
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$203.15
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.82
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2118
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001204
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 144,840 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $545.67 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pyth Network PYTH/USD, Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Pi PI/USD
Notable Developments:
- Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare’s XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield
- Raoul Pal Says Crypto Market Is ‘Ready For Launch’ After ‘Waiting In The Room,’ But Asks For Patience
- Kevin O’Leary Says Gen Zs Invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum Alongside Stocks, A Chance He Never Had Early in His Investment Journey
- Bitcoin Is The Best Way To Store Wealth For The Future, Jack Mallers Says
- Solana Outgains Bitcoin, Ethereum After DeFi Development Bags $77 Million In SOL For Corporate Reserves
- Eric Trump Says ‘There Is No Question’ Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache aka El Crypto Prof pointed out that Bitcoin is currently testing its most important two-year trendline, a support level that has guided the entire cycle.
