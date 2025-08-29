Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
August 29, 2025 1:54 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Drops Below $109,000 As XRP Slides Below $3 And ETH, Dogecoin Wobble

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower ahead of the holiday weekend.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$108,506.34
EthereumETH/USD$4,350.55
SolanaSOL/USD$203.15
XRPXRP/USD$2.82
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2118
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001204

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 144,840 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $545.67 million.         
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million. 
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pyth Network PYTH/USD, Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Pi PI/USD

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache aka El Crypto Prof pointed out that Bitcoin is currently testing its most important two-year trendline, a support level that has guided the entire cycle.

#Bitcoin $BTC is now touching the most important trendline, which has been in place for two years.👀 pic.twitter.com/03D0yw97Y9

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

