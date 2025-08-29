Bitcoin Drops Below $109,000 As XRP Slides Below $3 And ETH, Dogecoin Wobble

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower ahead of the holiday weekend.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,506.34 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,350.55 Solana SOL/USD $203.15 XRP XRP/USD $2.82 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2118 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001204

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 144,840 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $545.67 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pyth Network PYTH/USD , Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Pi PI/USD

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Moustache aka El Crypto Prof pointed out that Bitcoin is currently testing its most important two-year trendline, a support level that has guided the entire cycle.

#Bitcoin $BTC is now touching the most important trendline, which has been in place for two years.👀 pic.twitter.com/03D0yw97Y9 —