Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield

Everything Blockchain Inc. EBZT has become one of the first U.S.-listed companies to adopt Flare's XRPFi framework for digital asset treasury management, the firm announced on Friday.

The move positions EBZT alongside Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International VVPR, which earlier this year committed $100 million in XRP to the same model.

Together, these adoptions highlight XRPFi's push to become an institutional standard for corporate treasury yield.

XRPFi is Flare's initiative to transform XRP XRP/USD, traditionally a non-yielding asset, into a productive tool for treasuries.

The framework uses FAssets, Flare's trustless bridging system, and Firelight, its decentralized restaking protocol, to convert XRP into FXRP and allocate it across staking, lending, and liquidity markets.

"XRP, now a roughly $150 billion asset, has been a cornerstone of digital finance for more than a decade, yet institutions have had few ways to make it productive," said Hugo Philion, Flare's co-founder and CEO.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc., said the decision demonstrates how XRP can serve as a compliant, yield-bearing asset.

"This is about unlocking the true financial utility of digital assets like XRP, not just as speculative holdings, but as yield-bearing instruments that can compound over time," he said.

Flare said multiple public companies are now integrating XRPFi, underscoring its ambition to serve as the default programmable utility layer for XRP in institutional finance.

Image courtesy of Everything Blockchain Inc.