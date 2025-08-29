Bitcoin Is The Best Way To Store Wealth For The Future, Jack Mallers Says

Jack Mallers, CEO and co-founder of Twenty One Capital, on Friday argued that Bitcoin BTC/USD is the most reliable way to preserve value in an era of rising inflation and declining trust in traditional assets.

What Happened: Speaking in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Mallers said the dollar's debasement forces individuals to become "speculators," and Bitcoin provides the best alternative for safeguarding wealth over time.

"You make a decision every single day whether you know it or not," Mallers explained. "Because the dollar is being debased, everyone is a speculator. And in my opinion over the last 15 years and will continue to be so, Bitcoin is the best place to do that. Take the wealth you're creating today, bring it with you tomorrow."

Mallers contrasted Bitcoin with fiat currencies and traditional investment portfolios.

He pointed out that bonds have delivered five consecutive years of losses, while the 60/40 portfolio is "rolling over" after four decades of consistent gains.

"If it isn't dollars, if it isn't treasuries, if it isn't an index of stocks, Bitcoin and assets like gold are maturing as a neutral reserve asset that you can capitalize yourself on," he said.

Why It Matters: Positioning Twenty One Capital as "a Bitcoin company," Mallers said the firm is not just building a treasury strategy but developing products, generating cash flow, and attracting significant partners such as SoftBank.

He emphasized the firm's goal is to be "the best Bitcoin company in the world" by combining capital market access with real-world services.

Mallers added that Bitcoin's market potential is vast compared to other digital assets.

"Bitcoin is a $500 trillion asset in the making," he said, arguing that other cryptocurrencies risk diluting focus with speculative use cases.

Instead, he sees Bitcoin-centered financial services as the most enduring and impactful opportunity.

