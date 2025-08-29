Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Decline Again And 'Clocked Out Early'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower early Friday morning ahead of the release of new inflation data.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $110,055.40 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,340.84 Solana SOL/USD $208.32 XRP XRP/USD $2.87 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2153 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001223

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 127,390 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $413.27 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million.

Trader Notes: As Bitcoin broke below $110,000, More Crypto Online remarked that it seemed to have "clocked out early" and entered weekend mode.

Crypto Caesar noted BTC's struggle to reclaim the $112,000 zone, suggesting the coin is only trying to convince traders the cycle is over. He is watching two key levels: $100,855 and $116,347.

Michael van de Poppe expects Ethereum to dip below its daily 20-EMA as markets stay shaky, but views this as a setup for a potential Q4 altcoin rally.

Bluntz Capital is mapping Solana's bullish structure, projecting a push above $500 in Q1 2026.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP is retracing as expected toward the $2.83 level.

Trader Tardigrade noted the coin has entered the final stage of cycle III after crossing $0.21.

Image: Shutterstock