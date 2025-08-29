bitcoin going down
August 29, 2025 7:52 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Decline Again And 'Clocked Out Early'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower early Friday morning ahead of the release of new inflation data.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$110,055.40
EthereumETH/USD$4,340.84
SolanaSOL/USD$208.32
XRPXRP/USD$2.87
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2153
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001223

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 127,390 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $413.27 million.         
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million. 

Trader Notes: As Bitcoin broke below $110,000, More Crypto Online remarked that it seemed to have "clocked out early" and entered weekend mode.

Crypto Caesar noted BTC's struggle to reclaim the $112,000 zone, suggesting the coin is only trying to convince traders the cycle is over. He is watching two key levels: $100,855 and $116,347.

Michael van de Poppe expects Ethereum to dip below its daily 20-EMA as markets stay shaky, but views this as a setup for a potential Q4 altcoin rally.

Bluntz Capital is mapping Solana's bullish structure, projecting a push above $500 in Q1 2026.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP is retracing as expected toward the $2.83 level.

Trader Tardigrade noted the coin has entered the final stage of cycle III after crossing $0.21.

Image: Shutterstock

