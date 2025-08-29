Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Decline Again And 'Clocked Out Early'

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 2.9% lower at $3.8 trillion.
- One trader says Bitcoin only wants investors to think the cycle is over, while Solana could soar past $500 in Q1 2026
- Join Benzinga Real-Time Trading Chat Room for 60% Off This Labor Day
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower early Friday morning ahead of the release of new inflation data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$110,055.40
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,340.84
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$208.32
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.87
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2153
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001223
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 127,390 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $413.27 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $178.9 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $39.2 million.
Trader Notes: As Bitcoin broke below $110,000, More Crypto Online remarked that it seemed to have "clocked out early" and entered weekend mode.
Crypto Caesar noted BTC's struggle to reclaim the $112,000 zone, suggesting the coin is only trying to convince traders the cycle is over. He is watching two key levels: $100,855 and $116,347.
Michael van de Poppe expects Ethereum to dip below its daily 20-EMA as markets stay shaky, but views this as a setup for a potential Q4 altcoin rally.
Bluntz Capital is mapping Solana's bullish structure, projecting a push above $500 in Q1 2026.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP is retracing as expected toward the $2.83 level.
Trader Tardigrade noted the coin has entered the final stage of cycle III after crossing $0.21.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.