Bitcoin with a picture of a graph behind it
August 28, 2025 2:55 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Trade Sideways As Ethereum, XRP Slip

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways ahead of fresh inflation data on Friday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,688.81
EthereumETH/USD$4,490.69
SolanaSOL/USD$211.53
XRPXRP/USD$2.98
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2227
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001256

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 99,861 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $295.92 million.        
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $81.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $309.5 million.   
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pyth Network PYTH/USD, Cronos CRO/USD and Conflux CFX/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto Chase said Bitcoin's next key target is around $119,000, where he's interested in opening a long position.

More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin had a quiet day with its recent bounce still in play, but current data suggests the correction from last week could extend further.

Inmortal pointed out that all past Bitcoin bull markets lasted 1,060 days, projecting this cycle to end in October 2025.

Altcoin Sherpa expects Bitcoin to test $115,000 in the short term but sees the 200 EMA on the 4-hour chart as a likely pullback zone.

CoinBureau co-founder Nic Puckrin warned Friday could be pivotal, with $12 billion in options expiring at a max pain level of $116,000. Combined with uncertainty around PCE data, he expects elevated volatility.

