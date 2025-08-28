Bitcoin, Dogecoin Trade Sideways As Ethereum, XRP Slip

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 0.5% at $3.88 trillion.
- One trader calls for Bitcoin’s bull cycle to end in October, while another highlights tomorrow’s massive options expiry as a key catalyst.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways ahead of fresh inflation data on Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$112,688.81
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,490.69
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$211.53
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.98
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2227
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001256
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 99,861 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $295.92 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $81.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $309.5 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pyth Network PYTH/USD, Cronos CRO/USD and Conflux CFX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin And Ethereum’s Liquidity-Driven Highs Expose Fragility At All-Time Peaks: Report
- Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Says Ethereum Has ‘50% Chance’ Of Flipping Bitcoin
- OpenServ’s BRAID Framework Surpasses GPT Models, Targets Enterprise Use With Auditable AI Reasoning
- Chainlink To Deliver US Commerce Department Economic Data On-Chain For Smart Contract Use
- Polymarket’s New Rival? Coinbase-Backed Startup Bags $15 Million In Seed Funding For Blockchain-Based Prediction Platform
- Bitcoin A Currency Or An Asset? Jack Dorsey Picks A Side
Trader Notes: Crypto Chase said Bitcoin's next key target is around $119,000, where he's interested in opening a long position.
More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin had a quiet day with its recent bounce still in play, but current data suggests the correction from last week could extend further.
Inmortal pointed out that all past Bitcoin bull markets lasted 1,060 days, projecting this cycle to end in October 2025.
Altcoin Sherpa expects Bitcoin to test $115,000 in the short term but sees the 200 EMA on the 4-hour chart as a likely pullback zone.
CoinBureau co-founder Nic Puckrin warned Friday could be pivotal, with $12 billion in options expiring at a max pain level of $116,000. Combined with uncertainty around PCE data, he expects elevated volatility.
