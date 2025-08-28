Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says Ethereum Has '50% Chance' Of Flipping Bitcoin

Ethereum ETH/USD could overtake Bitcoin BTC/USD in network value, according to Fundstrat co-founder and Bitmine BMNR chairman Tom Lee, who said there is at least a 50% chance Ethereum’s network value flips Bitcoin.

What Happened: Speaking in an interview with Mario Nawfal, Lee highlighted the growing institutional and government sponsorship of Bitcoin, but emphasized that Ethereum's role as a financial infrastructure layer gives it unique upside.

Lee said Ethereum had lagged in recent years due to its transition to proof of stake and internal adjustments but argued conditions have shifted.

"Ethereum sort of adjusted its own internal problems, including improving the inflation rate, et cetera. So there’s not too much ETH floating," he said.

He pointed to three major drivers for Ethereum: the rise of stablecoins, U.S. policy initiatives such as the Genius Act and Project Crypto, and the intersection of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology.

"All of this should benefit the most reliable smart contract platform, which is Ethereum. And it has zero downtime," Lee said, adding that scalability remains a challenge but can be addressed through layer twos.

Wall Street's role, he noted, will be decisive.

"If Wall Street is the reason we’re gonna see the next wave, Wall Street wants 100% uptime. They don’t care about speed because they can build on the layer twos," he explained, calling Ethereum the infrastructure banks and financial institutions are most likely to adopt.

Lee also underscored Ethereum's native staking yield as a differentiator for digital asset treasuries compared to Bitcoin ETFs.

"Ethereum pays a native yield, a staking yield. ETFs have a liquidity requirement … a crypto, an ETH treasury can stake a hundred percent of the yield," he said.

What’s Next: On price dynamics, Lee contrasted Bitcoin's upside with Ethereum's.

"I’m still really bullish on Bitcoin. Between now and year end, I think it’s still possible to be 200,000 … Ethereum, I think, has more upside," he said, adding, "in a five-year view … it comes to around $60,000 per ETH” he said.

He further emphasized Ethereum's centrality in the next phase of crypto adoption.

"Ethereum is sort of the network value beneficiary," Lee said, pointing to both Wall Street adoption and AI integration.

Image: Shutterstock