Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP Struggle To Maintain Support

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday morning following Nvidia’s earnings call.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $112,983.29 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,602.52 Solana SOL/USD $213.10 XRP XRP/USD $3.00 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2232 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001260

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 97,993 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $265.21 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $81.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $307.2 million.

Trader Notes: Glassnode data indicates Bitcoin trades below the cost basis of 1 million and 3 million holders at $113,600 and $115,600, respectively.

With short-term investors underwater, analysts warn rallies could face heavy selling pressure as traders look to exit at breakeven.

Pentoshi noted he has no active bias on Bitcoin right now but called the current zone a "key pivot."

If BTC fails to push higher soon and slips under last week's low, he expects a sharp drop toward $105,000–$107,000, potentially weakening the broader uptrend structure.

For Ethereum, trader Ted Pillows is watching whether price can gather enough momentum to break higher between two liquidity clusters, or if a sweep into the $4,400 zone is needed before a stronger move.

XRP, meanwhile, continues to consolidate just below its 2017 all-time highs.

Trader Mags compared the prolonged sideways structure to large-scale accumulation, with breakout targets at $5.20 and $7.30.

Trader Posty pointed to a crucial daily close on Solana approaching, saying that if the move confirms as a true breakout, the next target lies around $260. He added that many spot buyers are already positioned in anticipation.

