Nvidia Q2 Results Aftermath: Crypto AI Tokens Edge Lower Amid Decline In Chip Giant's Stock

Artificial intelligence-based cryptocurrencies were trading lower early Thursday, coinciding with AI powerhouse Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA post-earnings decline.

The Gainers And Losers

TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI platform Bittensor, slipped 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Bittensor is an open-source system that uses blockchain technology to build a decentralized machine learning network.

Similarly, NEAR, underpinning the Near Protocol, was down 0.8%. Near Protocol is a Layer-1 blockchain that supports the development of AI-native applications.

These are two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the AI sphere, with a market capitalization of over $3 trillion.

Internet Computer's ICP token likewise dropped 0.7% over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, RENDER, the native token of the decentralized GPU compute platform Render, defied the trend, gaining 0.5%.

These coins have no direct link to Nvidia, although their movements have occasionally mirrored those of the AI stock.

Cryptocurrency 24-hour Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 2:15 a.m. ET) Bittensor TAO/USD -0.9% $333.99 Near Protocol NEAR/USD -0.8% $2.51 Internet Computer ICP/USD -0.7% $5.04 Render RENDER/USD +0.5% $3.63

See Also: Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High At $124,000 As Record-Breaking Surge Continues

Nvidia’s Double Beat Fails To Cheer Investors

These moves coincided with a 3% dip in Nvidia's shares in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The AI juggernaut reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results after market close and issued a strong guidance for the third quarter.

Despite the double beat, the shares fell after-hours, potentially due to uncertainty around Chinese exports. The guidance does not include any H20 shipments to China.

Price Action: Nvidia shares slipped 3.10% in after-hours trading after closing 0.09% lower at $181.60 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. The stock has soared 35% year-to-date.

As of this writing, NVDA is rated highly for Momentum and Growth. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to compare it with the biggest tech stocks on Wall Street.

Photo Courtesy: Maxx-Studio on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: