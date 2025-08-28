Nvidia Q2 Results Aftermath: Crypto AI Tokens Edge Lower Amid Decline In Chip Giant's Stock

Artificial intelligence-based cryptocurrencies were trading lower early Thursday, coinciding with AI powerhouse Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA post-earnings decline.
The Gainers And Losers
TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI platform Bittensor, slipped 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Bittensor is an open-source system that uses blockchain technology to build a decentralized machine learning network.
Similarly, NEAR, underpinning the Near Protocol, was down 0.8%. Near Protocol is a Layer-1 blockchain that supports the development of AI-native applications.
These are two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the AI sphere, with a market capitalization of over $3 trillion.
Internet Computer's ICP token likewise dropped 0.7% over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, RENDER, the native token of the decentralized GPU compute platform Render, defied the trend, gaining 0.5%.
These coins have no direct link to Nvidia, although their movements have occasionally mirrored those of the AI stock.
|Cryptocurrency
|24-hour Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 2:15 a.m. ET)
|Bittensor TAO/USD
|-0.9%
|$333.99
|Near Protocol NEAR/USD
|-0.8%
|$2.51
|Internet Computer ICP/USD
|-0.7%
|$5.04
|Render RENDER/USD
|+0.5%
|$3.63
Nvidia’s Double Beat Fails To Cheer Investors
These moves coincided with a 3% dip in Nvidia's shares in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
The AI juggernaut reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results after market close and issued a strong guidance for the third quarter.
Despite the double beat, the shares fell after-hours, potentially due to uncertainty around Chinese exports. The guidance does not include any H20 shipments to China.
Price Action: Nvidia shares slipped 3.10% in after-hours trading after closing 0.09% lower at $181.60 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. The stock has soared 35% year-to-date.
Photo Courtesy: Maxx-Studio on Shutterstock.com
