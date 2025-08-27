Bitcoin surrounded by other cryptocurrencies on a backdrop of a market chart
August 27, 2025 10:13 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Holds Steady While Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana Climb: Analyst Says Altcoins Could Rally 20%-30% If ETH Does This

Bitcoin stalled, but leading altcoins rose on Wednesday, even as investors assessed Nvidia Corp. NVDA earnings.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.07%$111,462.01
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+1.43%$4,499.90
XRP XRP/USD                         -0.49%$2.97
Solana SOL/USD                         +4.90%$204.07
Dogecoin DOGE/USD                         +1.46%$0.2199

Solana Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin was rangebound, oscillating between $112,600 and the early $111,000s. Trading volume fell 3.69% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum slipped below $4,500 overnight after a dash to $4,659 earlier in the day. 

Solana surged nearly 5% during the day, as data revealed that public firms and corporate treasuries jointly own nearly $1.68 billion in SOL.

Over $265 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly $156 million in longs wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest dipped further by 1.24% in the last 24 hours. Over the last month, the funds locked in Bitcoin derivatives have fallen by 6.42%.

This week, Binance traders drastically cut their BTC long exposure, although the majority were still betting on a price increase, according to the Long/Short ratio. 

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. ET)
Cronos (CRO)    +49.63%$0.2953
Kaia (KAIA)    
               		+11.25%$0.159
Raydium (RAY)          +9.74%$3.72

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.85 trillion, falling modestly by 0.02% over the last 24 hours.

Nvidia Dips After Earnings

Stocks inched higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 147.16 points, or 0.32%, to end at 45,565.23. The S&P 500 climbed 0.41% to end at a record high of 6,481.40. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to end at 21,590.14.

Artificial intelligence darling Nvidia reported second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, with revenue and earnings beating analyst estimates. However, the stock tumbled 3.10% in after-hours trading, dragging down the futures.

Altcoins’ Fate Tied To Ethereum

Arthur Azizov, founder and investor at B2 Ventures, said in a note to Benzinga that the setup for altcoins primarily depends on ETH.

"If it eventually breaks $5,000, altcoins could have 20-30% upside in September. If ETH keeps stalling in the $4,400-4,900 range, we could expect sideways trading with only catalyst-driven moves," Azizov predicted.

The analyst added that if ETH falls below $4,400, even strong altcoins like XRP and Solana risk experiencing 10-15% drawdowns.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Mayne said that Bitcoin's chart looked "totally fine," highlighting potential for a pump if the range lows are reclaimed.

The expert added that there was still plenty of support available. However, they asked to “reassess” if Bitcoin falls below the 2024 all-time high, which is somewhere around early $106,000.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock AI on Shutterstock.com

