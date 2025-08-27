Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
August 27, 2025 3:17 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,277.69
EthereumETH/USD$4,623.61 
SolanaSOL/USD$211.07
XRPXRP/USD$3.02
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2222
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001256

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 91,198 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $235.34 million.        
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $88.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $455 million. 
  • In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Cronos CRO/USD, Four FORM/USD and Jito JTO/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: IncomeSharks remarked that Bitcoin's price action has become highly predictable, noting that panic usually sets in when support breaks, but that moment often presents the best buying opportunity.

He highlighted the latest move as a classic diagonal breakdown with a fake dip below support, followed by a sharp rebound.

Michael van de Poppe countered concerns that Bitcoin's bull run is ending, arguing that the traditional 4-year cycle is over. Instead, he sees the market transitioning into longer cycles with extended bullish phases.

Ted Pillows pointed out Bitcoin's weekly rhythm since July, a selloff on Monday, a bottom on Tuesday, and a small rally midweek. This week followed the same script, suggesting a possible pump could be next.

On the sentiment side, On-Chain College advised traders to stay focused on signals rather than noise, reminding that Bitcoin rarely peaks when most of X loudly calls for a cycle top.

