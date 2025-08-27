Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged—And Polymarket Trader 'Romanticpaul' Predicted It

A Polymarket trader using the handle "romanticpaul" earned more than $3,000 in profits after correctly wagering on Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce just hours before the couple confirmed the news.

According to Polymarket data, the user redeemed 5,180 shares in the market titled "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged in 2025?" for a payout of $5,180.42.

Records show the trades were placed within 15 hours of the public announcement, drawing attention due to the narrow timing.

The trader's profile indicates a history of heavy activity on Polymarket, with $1.61 million in total trading volume across 290 markets.

Despite overall losses of nearly $4,885, this single wager marked one of their most profitable outcomes.

"Romanticpaul" currently holds positions valued at $56,521, spanning markets beyond celebrity news, including Ethereum ETH/USD price targets, U.S. policy questions, and cultural events.

Other active bets listed include "Will Ethereum hit $6,000 by December 31?" with thousands of shares placed on both "Yes" and "No" outcomes.

The engagement market is one of many pop culture wagers hosted on Polymarket, which has seen increasing attention this year as trading volumes climb.

The decentralized prediction platform, built on blockchain, allows users to buy and sell shares tied to real-world events.

Polymarket's model has been praised for harnessing the "wisdom of crowds" but also attracts scrutiny when traders profit heavily from bets placed shortly before major announcements.

The Swift-Kelce wager is the latest example fueling debate over whether markets sometimes reward insider knowledge or simple timing.

Polymarket has not issued a statement on the matter, and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing.

The user's trades remain publicly visible through the blockchain-based platform's transparency features.

