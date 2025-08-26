Bitcoin Recovers Amid Trump's Potential Fed Majority; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Gain; Analyst Expects ETH To Consolidate In This Range

Leading cryptocurrencies rebounded Tuesday amid increased expectations of a rate cut following Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s removal and President Donald Trump getting a potential majority on the central bank’s board.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+1.33%
|$111,266.47
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+4.11%
|$4,559.95
|XRP XRP/USD
|+4.09%
|$2.99
|Solana SOL/USD
|+3.68%
|$194.69
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+3.32%
|$0.2168
Cryptos Stage A Comeback
Bitcoin made a sharp recovery past $112,000 late evening, recouping some of Monday’s losses. Ethereum also reclaimed $4,600, easing around $4,550 as of this writing.
Bitcoin's market share fell further to 57.5%, while Ethereum's dominance rose to 14.3%, its highest since early November of last year.
About $280 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with nearly equal amounts of longs and shorts wiped out.
However, a tumble to $180,000 could erode more than $620 million in Bitcoin long positions.
Bitcoin's open interest dipped 0.20% over the last 24 hours. Typically, a drop in open interest, coming alongside a price rise, is associated with short covering i.e., when short positions traders close their positions.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:20 p.m. ET)
|Cronos (CRO)
|+28.24%
|$0.1987
|Story (IP)
|+12.86%
|$6.18
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|+12.38%
|$48.35
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.86 trillion, increasing by 2.64% in the last 24 hours.
Fed Rate Cut Hopes Spike After Cook’s Ouster
Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Monday's sell-offs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.60 points, or 0.30%, to end at 45,418.07. The S&P 500 gained 0.41% at 6,465.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.44% to end the day at 21,544.27.
Investors parsed Trump's removal of Federal Reserve Governor Cook, a move that could potentially hand him a majority on the board.
The odds that the central bank cuts interest rates in the September meeting rose from 83% to 87% over the last 24 hours, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Downside Risk For Bitcoin?
Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator and trader Ali Martinez noticed a “death cross” on Bitcoin’s weekly Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, a pattern historically linked to downside risk.
Death Cross happens when a short-term moving average, typically the 50-day moving average, crosses below a longer-term moving average, typically the 200-day moving average.
Another well-known analyst, going by the pseudonym Wolf, predicted Ethereum's consolidation between $4,000-$5,000 for "nearly a quarter" before the next leg higher.
Photo Courtesy: Travis Wolfe on Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.