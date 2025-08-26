Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Negative Sentiment As XRP Holds Firm

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, with Bitcoin barely holding on to the $110,000 level.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $110,835.54 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,545.28 Solana SOL/USD $194.92 XRP XRP/USD $2.98 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2169 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001240

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 164,031 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $768.43 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $219 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $443.9 million.

In the past 24 hours, the top gainers included Cronos CRO/USD , Sky SKY/USD and Hyperliquid HYPE/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin sentiment on social media has dropped to its lowest point since June, signaling heightened negativity across the market.

Ted Pillows marked Bitcoin's current level as a key support. A bounce here could trigger a reversal, but a breakdown risks sharper downside.

Glassnode data revealed long-term Bitcoin holders have already realized more profits this cycle than in every previous cycle except 2016–2017, indicating elevated sell pressure. Combined with other indicators, analysts suggest the market may be moving into its late-cycle phase.

Crypto trader Rager added context, noting Bitcoin's setup looks nearly identical to the September–January 4-month uptrend that ended with a swing failure pattern (SFP) and new highs before correcting and then launching another major rally in April 2025.

While the depth of the coming correction remains uncertain, it was around 30% last time, he expects September and October could see a pullback, setting up a potential massive rally into Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

