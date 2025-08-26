Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Negative Sentiment As XRP Holds Firm
August 26, 2025 3:13 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Negative Sentiment As XRP Holds Firm

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, with Bitcoin barely holding on to the $110,000 level.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$110,835.54
EthereumETH/USD$4,545.28
SolanaSOL/USD$194.92
XRPXRP/USD$2.98
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2169
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001240

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 164,031 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $768.43 million.         
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $219 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $443.9 million. 
  • In the past 24 hours, the top gainers included Cronos CRO/USD, Sky SKY/USD and Hyperliquid HYPE/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin sentiment on social media has dropped to its lowest point since June, signaling heightened negativity across the market.

Ted Pillows marked Bitcoin's current level as a key support. A bounce here could trigger a reversal, but a breakdown risks sharper downside.

Glassnode data revealed long-term Bitcoin holders have already realized more profits this cycle than in every previous cycle except 2016–2017, indicating elevated sell pressure. Combined with other indicators, analysts suggest the market may be moving into its late-cycle phase.

Crypto trader Rager added context, noting Bitcoin's setup looks nearly identical to the September–January 4-month uptrend that ended with a swing failure pattern (SFP) and new highs before correcting and then launching another major rally in April 2025.

While the depth of the coming correction remains uncertain, it was around 30% last time, he expects September and October could see a pullback, setting up a potential massive rally into Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$110984.100.78%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRO/USD Logo
$CROCrypto.com - United States dollar
$0.204732.8%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21763.75%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4558.734.15%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000123.16%
SKY/USD Logo
$SKYSky - United States dollar
$0.06657.28%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$195.734.55%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.984.27%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved