XRP Holds Strong Around $3: Is A Breakout Brewing?

- XRP shows relative strength against Bitcoin and Ethereum, with traders eyeing higher resistance zones.
- XRP Ledger and Linklogis announce strategic partnership to deploy global digital supply chain finance app on XRPL mainnet.
XRP XRP/USD is holding well through recent volatility, prompting calls for a strong uptrend if market sentiment improves.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.95
|$174.4 billion
|-0.5%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,824
|$2.2 trillion
|-3.1%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,537
|$549.9 billion
|-8.3%
Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk observed that XRP is showing resilience across multiple pairs, with daily chart lows holding steady and the RSI near 40.
Against Bitcoin, XRP has formed a bullish RSI cross and is testing a six-year resistance level, a breakout of which could unlock higher resistance zones.
On the XRP/Ethereum chart, price continues to bounce from a multi-year resistance turned support on the weekly timeframe, suggesting sustained relative strength.
Trader Galaxy compared the current structure to 2017, when XRP consolidated between new support and prior all-time highs before a sharp rally. Overall, XRP is standing out with a stronger structure compared to much of the market.
Community News: Chinese fintech firm Linklogis announced a strategic partnership with XRP Ledger (XRPL) to deploy its global digital supply chain finance application on the XRPL mainnet.
The collaboration aims to commercialize large-scale settlement of digital assets backed by real-world trade flows, enhancing cross-border settlement efficiency.
