XRP Holds Strong Around $3: Is A Breakout Brewing?

XRP XRP/USD is holding well through recent volatility, prompting calls for a strong uptrend if market sentiment improves.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.95 $174.4 billion -0.5% Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,824 $2.2 trillion -3.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,537 $549.9 billion -8.3%

Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk observed that XRP is showing resilience across multiple pairs, with daily chart lows holding steady and the RSI near 40.

Against Bitcoin, XRP has formed a bullish RSI cross and is testing a six-year resistance level, a breakout of which could unlock higher resistance zones.

On the XRP/Ethereum chart, price continues to bounce from a multi-year resistance turned support on the weekly timeframe, suggesting sustained relative strength.

Trader Galaxy compared the current structure to 2017, when XRP consolidated between new support and prior all-time highs before a sharp rally. Overall, XRP is standing out with a stronger structure compared to much of the market.

Community News: Chinese fintech firm Linklogis announced a strategic partnership with XRP Ledger (XRPL) to deploy its global digital supply chain finance application on the XRPL mainnet.

The collaboration aims to commercialize large-scale settlement of digital assets backed by real-world trade flows, enhancing cross-border settlement efficiency.

