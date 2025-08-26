XRP Holds Strong Around $3: Is A Breakout Brewing?
August 26, 2025 1:08 PM 1 min read

XRP Holds Strong Around $3: Is A Breakout Brewing?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is holding well through recent volatility, prompting calls for a strong uptrend if market sentiment improves.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$2.95 $174.4 billion-0.5% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$109,824 $2.2 trillion-3.1% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,537 $549.9 billion-8.3% 

Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk observed that XRP is showing resilience across multiple pairs, with daily chart lows holding steady and the RSI near 40.

Against Bitcoin, XRP has formed a bullish RSI cross and is testing a six-year resistance level, a breakout of which could unlock higher resistance zones.

On the XRP/Ethereum chart, price continues to bounce from a multi-year resistance turned support on the weekly timeframe, suggesting sustained relative strength.

Trader Galaxy compared the current structure to 2017, when XRP consolidated between new support and prior all-time highs before a sharp rally. Overall, XRP is standing out with a stronger structure compared to much of the market.

Community News: Chinese fintech firm Linklogis announced a strategic partnership with XRP Ledger (XRPL) to deploy its global digital supply chain finance application on the XRPL mainnet.

The collaboration aims to commercialize large-scale settlement of digital assets backed by real-world trade flows, enhancing cross-border settlement efficiency.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.963.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$109855.55-0.25%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4550.803.97%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved