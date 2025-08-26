Bitcoin Dips Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down as Bitcoin has dipped below the crucial $110,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,823.00 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,416.89 Solana SOL/USD $187.58 XRP XRP/USD $2.89 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2101 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001216

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 168,320 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $756.67 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $219 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $443.9 million.

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe marked levels just beneath the recent low as a "great entry for accumulation" in Bitcoin.

Trader Tardigrade said Bitcoin completed a clean retest of its inverse head-and-shoulders neckline, suggesting the pullback may be enough to launch a new uptrend.

Altcoin Sherpa highlighted Ethereum's indecision — the $4,300 region is holding on the 4-hour chart, but downside risk remains toward $4,000 on the daily. The trader admitted being stuck in an underwater long.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Solana faced rejection again. While his target remains $300, he advises buying the dip at $176 or waiting for a breakout above $207.

Polaris XBT observed XRP holding near the top of its range with liquidity building on both sides. A sweep and reclaim would provide a preferred long entry setup.

For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade suggested this pullback may be the last good entry before a potential surge.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock