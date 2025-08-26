Bitcoin Dips Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization down 3.5% to $3.88 trillion.
- Trader says current pullback could fuel a new Bitcoin uptrend; sees Solana buy zone near $176.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down as Bitcoin has dipped below the crucial $110,000 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,823.00
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,416.89
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$187.58
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.89
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2101
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001216
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 168,320 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $756.67 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $219 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $443.9 million.
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe marked levels just beneath the recent low as a "great entry for accumulation" in Bitcoin.
Trader Tardigrade said Bitcoin completed a clean retest of its inverse head-and-shoulders neckline, suggesting the pullback may be enough to launch a new uptrend.
Altcoin Sherpa highlighted Ethereum's indecision — the $4,300 region is holding on the 4-hour chart, but downside risk remains toward $4,000 on the daily. The trader admitted being stuck in an underwater long.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Solana faced rejection again. While his target remains $300, he advises buying the dip at $176 or waiting for a breakout above $207.
Polaris XBT observed XRP holding near the top of its range with liquidity building on both sides. A sweep and reclaim would provide a preferred long entry setup.
For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade suggested this pullback may be the last good entry before a potential surge.
