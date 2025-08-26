Bitcoin's Potential September Correction To Below $100,000 Could Be 'The Real Opportunity', Trader Touts
August 26, 2025 8:14 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Dips Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading slightly down as Bitcoin has dipped below the crucial $110,000 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$109,823.00
EthereumETH/USD$4,416.89
SolanaSOL/USD$187.58
XRPXRP/USD$2.89
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2101
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001216

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 168,320 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $756.67 million.        
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $219 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $443.9 million. 

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe marked levels just beneath the recent low as a "great entry for accumulation" in Bitcoin.

Trader Tardigrade said Bitcoin completed a clean retest of its inverse head-and-shoulders neckline, suggesting the pullback may be enough to launch a new uptrend.

Altcoin Sherpa highlighted Ethereum's indecision — the $4,300 region is holding on the 4-hour chart, but downside risk remains toward $4,000 on the daily. The trader admitted being stuck in an underwater long.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Solana faced rejection again. While his target remains $300, he advises buying the dip at $176 or waiting for a breakout above $207.

Polaris XBT observed XRP holding near the top of its range with liquidity building on both sides. A sweep and reclaim would provide a preferred long entry setup.

For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade suggested this pullback may be the last good entry before a potential surge.

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

