August 25, 2025 11:50 PM

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Defied By These Gold-Backed Cryptos Today — This Is How Much Tether Gold And Pax Gold Have Gained In 2025

Risk-off sentiment returned in the market, sending gold and its cryptocurrency derivatives slightly higher on Monday.

Gold Over ‘Digital Gold?’

Spot gold was up 0.20% to $3,372.88 per ounce as of this writing, after crossing $3,380 earlier in the day.

The gains filtered down to physical gold-backed cryptocurrencies, with Tether Gold and PAX Gold up 0.23% each in the last 24 hours. In fact, the two coins were the market's biggest gainers in the 24-hour period.

The latest spike pushed their returns in 2025 past 28%, aligning with that of spot gold.

Cryptocurrency24-hour Gains +/-YTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 11:00 p.m. ET)
Tether Gold XAUT/USD+0.23%+28.58%$3,370.03
PAX Gold. PAXG/USD+0.23+28.25%$3,363.24

Cryptos Mirror Stocks Decline

Their gains contrasted with the decline in large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which tumbled 3.23% and 7.77%, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Notably, Bitcoin was up only 17% year-to-date.

Additionally, major stock indexes, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, closed lower.

The correction wiped out Friday’s gains in stocks and cryptocurrencies, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish Jackson Hole speech.

Photo: oekka.k on Shutterstock.com

