Bitcoin Tumbles Amid ETF Outflows; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana Crash: Analytics Firm Says ETH Can Make It To $5,000

Leading cryptocurrencies dived further on Monday as rising institutional outflows hampered the risk-on sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:10 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.89% $109,609.15 Ethereum ETH/USD

-7.59% $4,361.60 XRP XRP/USD -4.31% $2.87 Solana SOL/USD -8.14% $187.46 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -8.28% $0.2091

Crypto Liquidations Surpass $900 Million In 24 Hours

Bitcoin fell below $109,000, while Ethereum dropped to the early $4,300s, as the market’s post-Jackson Hole gains faded after a whale sold $2.7 billion worth of BTC.

The flash crash dragged other altcoins down, with Solana and Dogecoin plunging by more than 8% each.

Bitcoin's market dominance fell to 57.9%, while Ethereum's share increased to 14%.

In the past 24 hours, 203,687 traders were liquidated and the total liquidations came in at $928.12 million. A whopping $818 million in long positions were erased.

Bitcoin's open interest dipped 3.20% over the last 24 hours. That said, Binance derivatives traders bought the dip, increasing their long exposure to the apex cryptocurrency, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

The market remained in "Neutral" state, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:10 p.m. ET) Tether Gold (XAUt) +0.36% $3,375.36 Pax Gold (PAXG)

+0.25% $3,365.21 UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +0.20% $9.57





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.76 trillion, plunging 4.08% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Reverse Post-Jackson Hole Gains

Stocks closed down to begin a fresh trading week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 349.27 points, or 0.77%, to finish at 45,282.47 The S&P 500 slid 0.43% to close at 6,439.32, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% to end at 21,449.29.

The sell-offs reversed Friday’s gains following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish Jackson Hole speech where he suggested that future rate cuts are possible if labor market weakness worsens.

Whale Accumulation Could Drive ETH To $5,000

On-chain analytics firm Santiment drew attention to the six-day outflow streak of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, the longest since early April when tariff concerns rocked the market.

"Increasingly, there are cases to be made that these inflows & outflows are retail-driven, and not just institutional-driven like they were early on," Santiment added.

Another popular blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted a significant increase in Ethereum's demand from Binance whales.

"This strong accumulation thus supports the upward movement and will likely provide enough momentum to push ETH toward the $5 000 level," the firm predicted.

Photo Courtesy: Volodymyr Maksymchuk on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: