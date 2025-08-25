Anthony Scaramucci Quotes Romeo And Juliet In Praising Bitcoin, Reacts To Tim Draper's 'Gravitational Pull' Toward BTC Remark

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, expressed his support for Bitcoin BTC/USD, drawing on a famous line from William Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet.”

Scaramucci’s Poetic Endorsement

In an X post, Scaramucci wrote, “It is the east, and Bitcoin is the sun,” referencing the “It is the east, and Juliet is the sun” line from the legendary play.

This poetic endorsement was in response to venture capitalist Tim Draper’s comments on CNBC, where he predicted Bitcoin’s dominance over other altcoins.

“There are other currencies that will come up as flashes in the pan. But I think overall, we’ve got a major trend towards Bitcoin,” Draper said.

Draper noted Bitcoin’s market dominance, currently in the 58-60% range, and predicted that innovations from other platforms would gradually migrate to Bitcoin.

“All these smaller cryptocurrencies are experimenting and doing interesting things. All the great engineers are porting those to Bitcoin, so there is a gravitational pull toward Bitcoin,” he added.

Draper Bets Big On Bitcoin

Draper has been a vocal advocate for cryptocurrency, and his venture capital firm Draper Associates owns investments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, according to the company's website.

Earlier in June, he predicted that Bitcoin would completely dominate the dollar within the next five years, driven by what he sees as unprecedented innovation on the network.

He predicted earlier in the year that Bitcoin would hit $250,000 by the end of 2025 and become the world’s dominant currency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $109,714.04, down 3.21% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

