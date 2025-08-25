XRP Down Another 3% But Traders Eye A Breakout To $3.70
August 25, 2025 2:27 PM 1 min read

XRP Down Another 3% But Traders Eye A Breakout To $3.70

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD has slipped 8% over the past month, but traders remain bullish after fresh developments highlight its growing real-world utility.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$2.96 $176.2 billion-3.6%
BitcoinBTC/USD$112,514.17 $2.2 trillion-3.4% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,591.17 $553.7 billion+5.5% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts XRP will soon reclaim $3.70.

Similarly, CrediBULL Crypto expects a swing toward the $3.60–$4 range, depending on Bitcoin's price action. He plans to take profits on short-term longs at those levels but continues to hold spot until XRP reaches double digits.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP derivatives trading volume expanded 115.8% in a single day while open interest narrowed by 1.4%.

Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $15.01 million wherein $12.3 million are long liquidations.

Community News: The cryptocurrency exchange Gemini announced the "Gemini Credit Card, XRP edition." The limited-edition "U.S.-only" card will give up to 4% back in XRP instantly. Ripple stated that the RLUSD is now supported for U.S. spot trading and has no extra conversion fees.

The credit card will return different percentage of XRP for different type of usage. For example, 4% XRP on gas, charging and rideshare and 3% XRP on dining.

