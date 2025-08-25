GOAT Network Establishes Pilot Fund With 34 BTC Treasury Purchase

GOAT Network, a Bitcoin BTC/USD-native zkRollup, has disclosed the purchase of 34 BTC for a newly launched Pilot Fund, marking the first time a Bitcoin Layer-2 has committed its own BTC treasury to ecosystem growth.

The reserve, gradually accumulated over the past year and announced on August 25, will serve as the foundation for supporting liquidity, community incentives, and developer contributions within the GOAT Network ecosystem.

According to the company, more than 2 BTC from the fund has already been distributed toward user rewards, with additional allocations deployed into liquidity pools.

The Artemis Finance protocol, built on GOAT Network, currently offers over 7% BTC APR alongside an 87% total APR, allowing users to stake Bitcoin and earn yield while collecting points for future airdrops.

GOAT Network said the Pilot Fund represents the first step in its broader treasury strategy.

A larger Ecosystem Development Fund, planned for Q4 2025, will expand support through grants, milestone-based funding, and long-term builder rewards.

Daily transaction data shows GOAT Network recording 51,000 transactions, ranking among the highest of Bitcoin Layer 2 networks.

Its adoption metrics have been bolstered by liquidity programs, community campaigns, and the recent launch of BitVM2 Beta Testnet, which introduced sub-three-second real-time proving across five provers.

Core contributor Kevin Liu described the treasury commitment as a "war chest" for ecosystem growth, aligning incentives directly with Bitcoin.

"By tying yield generation directly to Bitcoin and locking in long-term reserves, we are playing the long game – infrastructure-first, rather than chasing short-term hype," Liu said.

The Pilot Fund also underscores a shift in how Bitcoin-based networks approach incentives. Unlike projects that rely on inflationary native tokens, GOAT Network is deploying actual BTC, aiming to provide sustainable rewards for liquidity providers and builders while remaining aligned with Bitcoin's ethos.

Ecosystem partners welcomed the move.

Jason, Ecosystem Lead at Avalon Finance, said: "This sets a new standard for how networks can support builders and communities while staying true to Bitcoin's ethos."

With the 34 BTC Pilot Fund now active, GOAT Network said it expects to accelerate growth through ecosystem partnerships, expansion of Bitcoin-native yield products, and full adoption of BitVM-based security in the coming months.

