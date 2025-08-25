Ethereum ETFs Hit $11 Billion, Combine With Bitcoin For $244 Billion In Assets Under Management

- U.S. debt issuance has already consumed $1 trillion since July, fueling fiscal expansion that supports risk-on asset markets.
- Bitcoin is emerging as a key hedge amid Fed credibility concerns, with crypto flows signaling institutional appetite for exposure.
- See the seasonal trading strategy that's beating the S&P 500 by 6X this year. Details here →
Digital asset investment products saw $3.75 billion in inflows last week, the fourth-largest on record, propelling total assets under management (AuM) to a new peak of $244 billion, according to CoinShares.
What Happened: The surge reflects a strong rebound in investor sentiment after weeks of muted flows, with nearly all activity concentrated in a single provider, iShares.
Ethereum ETH/USD led the move, attracting $2.87 billion, 77 percent of total inflows and setting its year-to-date inflows at $11 billion, the highest on record.
Bitcoin BTC/USD products added $552 million, while Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD posted inflows of $176.5 million and $125.9 million respectively.
Litecoin LTC/USD and Ton TON/USD diverged, recording modest outflows.
Regionally, the United States dominated with $3.73 billion, while smaller inflows came from Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. Sweden and Brazil registered outflows.
Also Read: Bitget Expands Access To AI Agent-Assisted Trading With Public Launch Of GetAgent
Why It Matters: The surge in digital asset inflows comes as global markets recalibrate to shifting monetary signals from the Federal Reserve.
Just weeks after a hawkish tone, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech suggested effectively abandoning the long-held 2 percent inflation target, shifting focus toward labor market fragility.
Analysts at 10x Research argue that this represents not merely a dovish tilt but a fundamental policy change.
They contend the Fed is now "flying clueless," increasingly reliant on flawed labor data that is frequently revised downward, while trillions in fiscal spending accelerate risk-on behavior across assets.
With U.S. debt issuance surging, $1 trillion of the new ceiling already spent in weeks, markets are viewing digital assets as a hedge.
Bitcoin, in particular, is being described by 10x as a "North Star" in a world where Fed credibility is waning and monetary independence is questioned.
The combination of unprecedented inflows into Ethereum-led products and an accommodative policy backdrop has fueled speculation that crypto markets may enter a new phase of sustained asset accumulation.
As long as Treasury yields remain below 5.5%, 10x suggests, the environment favors a broad risk-on rally, with digital assets positioned at the center of capital flows.
Read Next:
- Bitcoin Will ‘Come Back Alive Again’ In September, Says Anthony Pompliano: ‘$113,000 Is Pretty Oversold’
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.