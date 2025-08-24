Peter Schiff Leads Bitcoin 'Obituary' List Ahead Of Warren Buffett And Jamie Dimon: 'At Least I Made The Top…'

Economist Peter Schiff made a playful reference to the “Bitcoin obituary list” on Sunday where he ranked first for predicting Bitcoin's BTC/USD demise 18 times.

The Hall Of Fame

In a X post, Schiff said, "At least I made the top of the Bitcoin obituary list," a cheeky nod to his long-standing skepticism of the leading cryptocurrency.

The list, satirically titled “Hall of Fame,” ranked critics based on the number of times they declared Bitcoin "dead." Schiff was at the first position, with as many as 18 obituaries.

The last obituary came in April when the gold bug predicted that the financial crisis of 2025 could mark the end of the apex cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has been up 40% since the prediction.

See Also: Bitcoin Will ‘Come Back Alive Again’ In September, Says Anthony Pompliano: ‘$113,000 Is Pretty Oversold’

Who Else Is On The List?

As of this writing, the website has tracked 431 Bitcoin obituaries, including those by economists Nouriel Roubini and Paul Krugman, as well as business magnates Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon.

Schiff: The ‘Contrarian’

Interestingly, Schiff said earlier this year that his teachings on economics and sound money inadvertently led many to invest in Bitcoin, which he described as an “unintended consequence.”

He even participated in the Bitcoin 2025 conference, intending to present "contrarian opinions" on the apex cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $113,216, up 1.75% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied over 25%

Photo: Shutterstock/CKA

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: