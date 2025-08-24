Coinbase Foresees 300% Surge in Stablecoin Market Cap to $1.2 Trillion by 2028

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase anticipates a significant surge in the stablecoin market cap, which could touch $1.2 trillion by 2028, a 300% rise from the current level.

What Happened: The forecast is based on a model that considers factors such as the volume of US Treasuries issued, as stablecoins are typically backed by US dollars or Treasuries.

As per Coinbase’s report, this growth doesn’t necessitate large or permanent rate dislocations, but rather hinges on incremental, policy-enabled adoption compounding over time.

Coinbase asserts that the market for dollar-pegged crypto assets is at a crucial juncture and adoption could speed up.

The global stablecoin market cap has already exceeded $275 billion as of mid-August 2025, with average adjusted transaction volumes skyrocketing to $15.8 trillion in 2025 YTD.

The growth is credited to key factors such as efficient ramps, wide distribution networks, and the evolving roles of market participants.

The report also underscores recent US policy momentum, the incorporation of stablecoins into institutional rails, and significant enhancements in fiat on/off-ramps as contributing factors to this projected growth.

Stablecoins have emerged as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market, offering stability in a volatile market. The predicted growth in the stablecoin market cap underscores the increasing acceptance and adoption of these digital assets.

The report’s emphasis on policy-enabled adoption indicates that regulatory clarity could play a crucial role in this growth trajectory.

Furthermore, the integration of stablecoins into institutional rails suggests that traditional financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the potential of these digital assets.

